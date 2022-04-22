University of Montana students angry about terminated rental housing leases

A group of University of Montana students is angry about being displaced out of university-owned rentals next to campus that are being renovated to transition them to long-term housing, possibly for employees.

“It’s very stressful,” said Haley Meredith, a first-year pharmacy student at UM. “It’s very distracting in class thinking about how many apartments on Craigslist I should be looking at instead of focusing.”

Meredith and her roommate Becca Poliquin, a first-year law student, pay $1,000 a month for a small house on Arthur Avenue that’s owned by the university. They can walk to class and the rent is affordable in a city that’s in the midst of skyrocketing rent prices and an extreme affordable housing shortage. They recently were informed by their property maintenance person that they would not be allowed to renew their lease when it expires at the end of July, meaning they’ll be at the mercy of the market and have to start figuring out what to do now, even as the end-of-semester school workload is underway.

UM owns 36 homes in the immediate vicinity of campus, most of which are between Fifth and Sixth streets. Dave Kuntz, a university spokesperson, said that six of the 36 homes are being renovated and upgraded. That’s because, he said, those specific houses sorely need it and the university has plans to possibly transition the homes to long-term leases for university employees and their families.

“Our biggest priority is to ensure these houses are renovated and in a position to be best used by the university for the years ahead,” Kuntz said. “It has not been decided who will lease them going forward, but renovations are needed regardless of who the tenant is a year and a half from now.”

Although some of the students had heard rumors that the houses are being made available for adjunct faculty, Kuntz said that’s not true. He didn’t however, dispute another rumor that high-level administrative staff, such as UM Provost Dr. Pardis Mahdavi, might move into the houses.

“We are facing the same challenges as everyone else in terms of retaining and recruiting staff in the middle of this housing crunch,” Kuntz told the Missoulian. The goal is to have the homes, which are managed by UM Operations and Finance, rentable again by 2023. The displacement affects well over a dozen UM students.

Victoria Hill, a second-year law student at UM, said she saw Mahdavi and UM Vice President of Finance Paul Lasiter touring her home last week after her property manager told them their leases aren’t going to be renewed for next year.

“They toured my home where I’m living with three other students,” she said. “It seemed like Dr. Mahdavi was actually interested in moving into one of the homes. It was really weird. It seemed like they were trying to avoid us.”

She said she and her roommates expressed to the administrators that they don’t want to leave.

“And I was really taken back when Dr. Mahdavi said ‘Well, you have a couple more months yet,' " Hill recalled. “After expressing sadness, we felt her response was so diminishing. She was more concerned with what the interior of our garage looked like than giving us any explanation."

Hill said she thought administrators' ultimate job duty was to protect students and give them resources.

"I was reading an article about her, an article the university put out saying she’s so focused on student success," Hill recalled. "It doesn’t make sense to me. I feel like the most fundamental thing to our success is having an affordable place to live.”

Hill noted that thinking about housing as the end of the school year nears is distracting.

“It really seemed like they were looking for housing for administrators, and (the administrators) are not anywhere near in dire straits like we are,” she said. “To have students forced to find housing in a market when all the cards are stacked against you, that’s the opposite of student success. That means students might have to get another job to afford a higher rent, and that distracts from our education.”

Kuntz said UM’s Office of Housing will work with the affected students directly to finalize applications for other campus housing and will also walk through the process as needed.

Madeline Ulmer, a UM pharmacy student, said she found out about the houses from a friend and moved in two years ago.

"We've been absolutely perfect tenants," she said.

She was shocked to get a notification that her month-to-month lease won't be renewed after June.

"I'm in pharmacy school, and the first five years you're actually in classes," she explained. "But in your last year you go on rotation and move every six weeks. Because I thought I would have secure housing, I got my first two six-week blocks in Missoula. I start in May and I need housing through the middle of August."

She said she works 40 hours a week and might become homeless during an intense period of her life.

"I'll be out of a house for six weeks trying to figure out what to do unless I can convince my landlord to get an extension," she said.

Meredith said she and many others got those coveted spots in the UM-owned housing near campus through word-of-mouth and references from friends. She had planned to stay there during the entirety of her studies at UM.

"The pre-pharmacy program here at UM is a good program," she said. "It's very affordable. The reason I wanted to go to UM was because I had put down roots in Montana and I don't want to leave."

Even if the housing isn't going to adjunct faculty, Meredith believes the university needs to pay those teachers more. She's also just disappointed that she didn't get official communication from UM about the situation.

"I'm going to have to find someplace else almost certainly more expensive and less convenient after planning on living here for four years and investing in furniture," she said. "It's a real bummer. And this just conveniences the university in every way they could possibly want. They still get to collect rent on these properties. I feel just brushed off."

Poliquin said that nothing she's seen on the open market is as optimal or cheap.

"Part of the reason I chose to go to UM was because it's a beautiful, walkable community that I wanted to be a part of," she said. "I don't want to leave because transferring law schools is hard. But it's disappointing that the university doesn't care as much about me as I do about Montana."

