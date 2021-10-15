University of Montana students call for professor to be fired or resign

“But now, seeing all of your reactions, it just validates my experience and that is so valuable.”

Lyon Delsordo worked for Smith in the summer of 2020 at Prime Labs, where he is CEO.

The bulk of Lyon Delsordo’s speech was focused on what students can do at this time to aid the university’s investigation into Smith. She detailed the type of behaviors or experiences that students have either witnessed or personally experienced and how to report them to the Title IX office.

Those in attendance held signs with slogans of “fire Rob Smith,” “queer and proud,” “Rob Smith robbed UM,” and “when will justice be served?” The voices of the students chanting “hey hey, ho ho, Rob Smith has got to go” at the conclusion of the rally reverberated through the Oval.

“The moment this malicious, hateful, inexcusable blog was discovered, immediate and extensive evaluations should have followed," said Jenny Rokosch, a senior on campus studying environmental science. "The vetting system failed, and our students are suffering the consequences and at the same time are the ones who have to pick up the pieces,”

