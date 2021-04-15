University of Montana students 'disgusted' by transgender bans

“I myself had the privilege to compete and train daily alongside a transgender athlete in my first year as a collegiate athlete,” Frissell said. “In knowing our day to day training, my own development as an athlete and the progression of my teammate, not once did I feel that my transgender teammate had an unfair advantage in my sport.”

Frissell is glad the NCAA is taking a stand on attempts by states to ban transgender athletes, and its statement sends a clear message that discrimination will not be tolerated, she said.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Jean Gee said, “Transgender student athletes do not transition to win medals.”

Speakers also addressed the financial impacts the passage of the bill would have, not only on the university but the state as a whole.

“The loss of a handful of football games will have a ripple effect on the entire athletic community, including what House Bill 112 claims to save — women’s sports,” Bornstein said.

Bornstein cited a 2016 study from the university’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director Patrick Barkey that estimates that each home football game generates about $2.53 million in revenue for the Missoula community.