University of Montana students gear up for 103rd Foresters' Ball

Chainsaws and hammers echoed through the Schreiber Gym on Tuesday as University of Montana forestry students and alumni set to work building the logging town that hosts the annual Foresters’ Ball this weekend.
In its 103rd year, the ball has changed a bit over the years, now including a beer garden, but it still takes a week of sawing and hoisting to turn the gymnasium into a rowdy, rustic western town for one weekend each year.
This year's theme, "Sawin' Logs and Workin' Like Dogs," is an homage to the timber sports that some hardcore foresters like Heather Robertson compete in.
Robertson, the ball's Chief Push this year and a forestry senior from Castro Valley, California, said the theme and logo is based off a cut competition she and last year's Chief Push, Emily Onderbeke, won at Squamish Days Loggers Sports Festival in British Columbia last summer.
"My dad took a dope pic of us and so that got incorporated into the logo this year," she said. "Every Chief Push puts their own spin on it. The year before last it was a big heavy metal guy running it, so the band was more rocking and we listened to scream metal during demolition."
She said one new addition this year was a bank building to house the ATMs, in addition to the usual jail, beer garden, chapel and chow hall, where attendees are encouraged to make of use of the stripper pole to earn chili.
One of the alumni helping out with the build was Kate Page, who led the 100th anniversary of the Foresters' Ball as its Chief Push.
Page, who now works on a fire crew out of Ninemile, said she loves remaining a part of one of the longest traditions at UM, and has seen the event beginning to bounce back after a rough patch.
"I think it was the 96th year that a lot of bad stuff happened with drinking and what not, but we stepped back and looked at new ways of doing things," Page said. "We got the first beer garden my year, so instead of drinking outside and coming way too drunk, people who are of age can have a couple beers and makes it a lot easier for us to monitor and keep everyone safe."
She said with the successful changes, she's watched attendance rebound and other campus groups get involved again.
This year, the band 406 will play both nights of the ball, and there will be $10 haircuts offered by the Master Barber of Missoula.
The ball is a fundraiser for scholarships at the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, with the money going to students who put in 80 hours of work building the ball's scenery.
There's also Community Forestry Day on Saturday, Feb. 8, for children and families to come check out the ball during daylight hours, and includes games, prizes and more from UM and community organizations.