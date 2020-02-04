University of Montana students gear up for 103rd Foresters' Ball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the alumni helping out with the build was Kate Page, who led the 100th anniversary of the Foresters' Ball as its Chief Push.

Page, who now works on a fire crew out of Ninemile, said she loves remaining a part of one of the longest traditions at UM, and has seen the event beginning to bounce back after a rough patch.

"I think it was the 96th year that a lot of bad stuff happened with drinking and what not, but we stepped back and looked at new ways of doing things," Page said. "We got the first beer garden my year, so instead of drinking outside and coming way too drunk, people who are of age can have a couple beers and makes it a lot easier for us to monitor and keep everyone safe."

She said with the successful changes, she's watched attendance rebound and other campus groups get involved again.

This year, the band 406 will play both nights of the ball, and there will be $10 haircuts offered by the Master Barber of Missoula.

The ball is a fundraiser for scholarships at the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, with the money going to students who put in 80 hours of work building the ball's scenery.

There's also Community Forestry Day on Saturday, Feb. 8, for children and families to come check out the ball during daylight hours, and includes games, prizes and more from UM and community organizations.

