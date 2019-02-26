When Sierra Anderson was growing up in Cascade outside Great Falls, her grandparents bought her a giant book about science.
"I walked around and called it my college book," Anderson said.
As an adult, she returned to college at the University of Montana after a break, and she worried that actual college books might be too expensive for her.
"I started to look at the cost of books, and I kept panicking," Anderson said.
But Anderson, who earned an undergraduate degree at UM and is studying law on the same campus, said financial aid and a tuition waiver helped ease her worries and the burden on her pocketbook. She's interested in the practice of law in rural areas.
Tuesday, Anderson and other student leaders voiced support for higher education funding at a rally in the University Center. Mariah Welch, president of the Montana Associated Students, said the event at UM was mirrored the same day at campuses across the state, from Bozeman to Billings to Miles City.
Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, proposed a budget this session that keeps tuition level with an infusion of $24 million. He also pitched $5 million for need-based aid to be matched with $5 million from the foundations that support public campuses.
The state budget is in the hands of the Montana Legislature. Earlier this month, the proposal to put $5 million toward students with lower incomes was reduced to $2 million, for a total of $4 million instead of $10 million with the match from foundations.
At the rally, UM representatives praised the support in Helena for the "tuition buy-back," but they also advocated for pushing money for students who need the most financial support from $2 million back to $5 million, as originally proposed.
"That is going to affect kids on our campus at UM," Welch said.
By one estimate, according to Welch and Alex Butler, president of the Associated Students of the University of Montana, the reduction in state support from $5 million to $2 million means 800 fewer students at UM receive help.
But Butler said UM students are the type of citizens and future members of society who embody the values of higher education. Martin Luther King Jr., expressed the ideals, he said: "The complete education gives one not only the power of concentration, but worthy objectives upon which to concentrate."
For example, Butler pointed to Tommy Jensen, a senior at Missoula College on the brink of receiving the ASUM student service award. Jensen is studying sustainable construction, and he's not only getting an education in Montana, he's intent on working here and making the Treasure State a more sustainable place, Butler said.
"We are asking the state of Montana to continue investing in students," Butler said.
Since 2007, the state has kept tuition level for six years at the flagships, eight years at the four-year colleges, and 10 years at the two-year campuses, according to data from the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
However, Montana ranks low for aid per student. The U.S. average of state-funded aid per student is $786, but Montana counts $44, according to the Commissioner's Office; it ranks 49th in the level of state funding per student.