University of Montana students rally for reproductive health care

Campus organizers and students rallied at the University of Montana to educate people on reproductive health care issues relevant to the upcoming election and show their support for abortion access in Montana.

The students were joined by representatives with Planned Parenthood, Blue Mountain Clinic, Montana Women Vote and others who shared information for local reproductive health services and ways to get involved ahead of the general election.

“I think it’s really important to know that in 1980 there were 20 places you could get an abortion in Montana and now it’s down to about five,” said Maggie Bornstein, a community organizer who spoke at the rally. “But in that time abortion was not always accessible to people even when we had more clinics because it was out of reach for people.”

Bornstein noted that at that time abortion access was still a challenge for those living in rural settings and on reservations, issues that have only been exacerbated as the number of abortion providers in Montana shrinks.

About 50 students turned out for the rally organized by UM’s Gender Equity Resource Center in front of Main Hall on Friday afternoon.

Some carried signs saying “codify Roe” and “vote no on LR-131.”

LR-131 is a legislative referendum that asks Montanans to vote “yes” or “no” to adopt the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act that was passed during the most recent Legislative session.

The language of the referendum states that those who vote “yes” agree that “infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons.”

Hillary-Anne Crosby, a campaign coordinator for "No on LR-131," said that the referendum is a “government mandate to interfere with everyone’s personal medical decisions … but particularly families that are experiencing tragic circumstances around the birth of an infant that isn’t viable.”

When Crosby asked the students who had heard of LR-131, most raised their hands.

Though Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court this summer, abortion remains legal in Montana at this time, but the reversal caused at least 14 states to enact abortion bans entirely.

Sophomore Annabelle Decuire from Washington attended the rally with some friends after class on Friday and heard about the event on social media.

“I went to other protests at the courthouse after Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court,” Decuire said. “I know how important this issue is, I know it’s important to be a part of this community that we’re building that will actually make change.”

Though the protest happened on campus, the intent was not directed at the university or its leadership. Instead, it was meant to be an opportunity to engage students on campus, said Erin Heaton, director of the Gender Equity Resource Center, who also organized the event.

“Securing abortion and reproductive health care rights is all of our responsibility,” Heaton said. “We’ll take this fight to the streets and finally, vote like your right and your life depend on it, because they do.”

The 2022 general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. Regular voter registration closes on Tuesday, Oct. 11. After that date those who wish to register must do so at the Missoula County Elections Office at 140 N. Russell. Late voter registration ends Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.