University of Montana: Summer enrollment up 2%

Summer enrollment at the University of Montana is up for the third year in a row, the university's summer director said in a press release Tuesday.

The university's summer enrollment totaled 3,142 students this year, up 2% from last year, according to the release. Classes were largely held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while some face-to-face options were still available.

"Many of our students' personal and academic paths have been interrupted by the pandemic," UM Vice Provost Nathan Lindsay said in the release. "UM worked creatively and thoughtfully to offer a robust summer semester so that our students can keep on-track to graduation and pursue their careers earlier."

Incoming freshman were also given the opportunity to get a head start on their higher education through UM's new "Summer Start" program, which allows them to begin their college careers earlier than the fall semester.

"Most of our Summer Start participants have been physically out of school since March, and they were eager to get a jump-start on their college education," UM Summer Director Grace Gardner said. "By doing so, they put themselves on track to graduate early, got to know many campus resources virtually, and connected with faculty, instructors and staff — all before stepping foot on campus this fall."