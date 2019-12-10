The University of Montana’s Diversity Advisory Council has formally recommended a swastika-like tile arrangement be removed from Corbin Hall and will send its proposal to UM President Seth Bodnar.
The effort to remove them has been building for months. The tiles — which show a mirror-image swastika called an aristika — were one of several abstract designs placed on Corbin Hall’s facade in the 1920s. At the time, swastikas were a widely-used decorative design not yet adopted as a symbol by the Nazis.
But over the past year, the image’s current connotation as a symbol of hate has prompted calls for it to be taken down. This fall, both the student and faculty senates passed resolutions for the tiles to be taken down. UM’s Diversity Advisory Council had presented both groups with a recommendation the arrangement be taken down, and on Tuesday the panel voted to formalize this stance.
“Not one student or student group has come to me to say ‘keep the tile,’ said Council member Adrienne Smith. “I’ve had professors and faculty say, ‘keep the tile’ based on history, (their) historical value.”
Smith read a statement from Professor Ruth Vanita about the swastika’s millenia-long pre-World War II history, and her concerns about letting the Nazi use of a symbol overshadow its more positive connotations in other cultures. Vanita and some other professors had favored installing a plaque explaining the symbol’s meaning. The Montana Historical Society has recommended this approach, and the Montana Club in Helena installed such a sign to explain swastikas inlaid in its building’s late-19th century tile floor.
So far, the UM community members backing this approach have been a minority. “There’s only so much you can do with interpretive language when the symbol is still there,” said Erin Baucom, a digital archivist with the Mansfield Library. “It’s there, you’re going to see the symbol first and you’re going to see the words later. It’s not going to help.”
“For it to constantly be a reminder (of) its latest meaning and symbolism is what’s caused distress for people and discomfort and actually diminishes its artistic value as an architectural form,” said Mark Kula, rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman and adviser to UM’s Hillel student group.
Diversity Advisory Council members Joseph Grady and Wilena Old Person mentioned that they had gotten "trolled" online by opponents of their stance, but the group hasn't wavered. Its members voted unanimously to recommend the tiles be removed, archived and replaced.
The recommendation will be forwarded to UM President Bodnar. Because Corbin Hall is a contributing element to the University of Montana Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places, UM will need to consult with the Montana Historical Society should it seek removal.