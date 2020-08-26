University of Montana theater faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

A University of Montana faculty member in the School of Theatre and Dance has tested positive for COVID-19, the school's interim dean said Wednesday.
Interim Dean John DeBoer confirmed the reported case Wednesday in a phone interview with the Missoulian. He said cleaning of the school is underway, but said classes should resume soon. Through contact tracing, health officials determined this faculty member was exposed off-campus, DeBoer told school officials in an email shared with the Missoulian.
"The university had everyone on campus identify someone who could be their backup should they need time to recuperate," DeBoer said. "And so, that faculty member did what they were supposed to, made sure they had a plan and enacted it."
Faculty has been making arrangements so that at any time, if needed, classes can pivot to remote instruction or an alternative method in order to keep moving, DeBoer said.
State officials on Wednesday announced 162 new cases confirmed statewide. Missoula City-County Health Department count is 47 active cases, associated with 270 close contacts, with seven new cases added to the tally on Wednesday.
Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCDH) COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said during the daily briefing on Wednesday cases at the university would not be reported separately from the overall tallies, but that may change if an outbreak on campus began affecting the local infection landscape.
"Internally, we are tracking the cases associated with the university so we that have a clearer overall picture of what’s happening with COVID in our community," Farr said. "If the cases associated with the university were to begin to skew our data, we would certainly address that publicly."
Farr said the Missoula City-County Health Department has been working for months with the university regarding testing on campus, contact tracing, general prevention measures and how and where to isolate UM students who live on campus. The health department, Farr said, would be the agency to reach out those identified as close contacts.
In the email to other school officials on campus, DeBoer said measures set in place for the Healthy Fall 2020 plan include, among other things,: regular cleaning schedules, physical distancing, classroom modifications, mask requirements, disinfectant and hand sanitizer in all buildings, and personal responsibility.
"Unless you hear from MCCDH, you should not have to quarantine or seek testing," DeBoer said in the email. "If we stick to our mitigation efforts of 6-foot social distancing and required masks, instructors will not need to cancel face-to-face class or other events if one of your colleagues or classmates tests positive for COVID."
In an email to the Missoulian, UM spokeswoman Paula Short said she could not speak to individual cases. She added an assessment does take place after a confirmed case to determine whether additional disinfection and cleaning measures are needed and whether there's a need to make adjustments for teaching.
"All faculty were asked by the Provost to establish at least one colleague who can cover classes as needed due to absence," Short wrote. "We have anticipated and prepared for continuity of instructional delivery."
Short emphasized in her email that "those concerned about potential exposure" will be notified by the Missoula health department's contact tracing staff if they are identified as a close contact to a positive case.
