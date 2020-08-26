University of Montana theater faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCDH) COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said during the daily briefing on Wednesday cases at the university would not be reported separately from the overall tallies, but that may change if an outbreak on campus began affecting the local infection landscape.

"Internally, we are tracking the cases associated with the university so we that have a clearer overall picture of what’s happening with COVID in our community," Farr said. "If the cases associated with the university were to begin to skew our data, we would certainly address that publicly."

Farr said the Missoula City-County Health Department has been working for months with the university regarding testing on campus, contact tracing, general prevention measures and how and where to isolate UM students who live on campus. The health department, Farr said, would be the agency to reach out those identified as close contacts.

In the email to other school officials on campus, DeBoer said measures set in place for the Healthy Fall 2020 plan include, among other things,: regular cleaning schedules, physical distancing, classroom modifications, mask requirements, disinfectant and hand sanitizer in all buildings, and personal responsibility.