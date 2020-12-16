University of Montana to act as COVID vaccine distributor

"Absolutely it will be 100% encouraged that (students and staff) get the vaccine," Chatriand added. "I will be the first in line."

But while students will be a focus on campus, UM will also continue to serve the wider community.

“We are planning a drive-through clinic; that way, for those people who are afraid or don’t want to come into a facility, they can drive up and we will be able to administer that vaccine to them,” Chatriand said, adding they’ll also utilize the Griz Health student group. “We have a ton of student immunizers that are ready here on campus to provide their services and be able to give back to our community.”

Outside of Missoula, UM plans to eventually send teams of students to rural areas across the state to help with vaccination efforts.