University of Montana to act as COVID vaccine distributor

As the first COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the country, the University of Montana is poised and waiting for its first shipment as an approved distributor.
“UM will be a distributor of the vaccine to local health care facilities,” said Dave Kuntz, UM director of strategic communications, on Wednesday. “We will also have the ability to vaccinate people.”
With three “ultra-low” temperature freezers already dedicated to store an initial shipment of vaccines and a fourth freezer expected to arrive in January, UM will be able to safely house up to 20,000 doses at a time, said Ken Chatriand, pharmacy manager at Curry Health Center.
On Wednesday, Chatriand donned thick fabric gloves as he opened one of the freezers, which are set to -80 Celsius, located in the Interdisciplinary Sciences Building on campus.
“That’s the freezer everybody’s talking about procuring right now,” he said. “We already have three on campus that can be ready to go today if we get the vaccine.”
Vaccine distribution in Montana is regulated by the state government and is being issued in phases based on CDC guidance for at-risk populations. On Tuesday, the first shipments of the vaccine to Missoula arrived at St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center.
While UM is not sure when its first shipment will come, staff there know the campus will be a major player in storing it and distributing it to health-care and long-term facilities, as well as pharmacies in Missoula and beyond.
Chatriand and his colleagues at Curry Health Center have been planning for the vaccine’s arrival since the summer. UM wouldn’t be in the position it is without the support of UM’s research community, he noted. His team worked with Scott Whittenburg, the flagship’s vice president for research and creative scholarship, to secure the freezers for vaccine use, as they’d previously been used to house research specimens.
“Obviously there’s been a big uptick in these specialty freezers, so getting them in has been very difficult, but we were lucky enough that our research facility already had some on campus that we can utilize,” Chatriand said.
They've ordered another specifically for Curry Health Center, which is expected to arrive in late January.
The first phase of vaccinations are going to individuals 65 and older, frontline health workers, as well as individuals with co-morbid disease, Chatriand said.
In the second phase, UM students, staff and faculty will begin to receive the vaccine, as they’re considered “essential” in the second phase of dose delivery.
“Phase two is going to be exciting for us because that’s probably when I would be seeing more of the vaccine here at (UM),” Chatriand said.
While UM can't require students or staff to be vaccinated, UM will be recommending it for students and staff and will provide information on how to get it, said Paula Short, UM communications director, in an email.
"Absolutely it will be 100% encouraged that (students and staff) get the vaccine," Chatriand added. "I will be the first in line."
But while students will be a focus on campus, UM will also continue to serve the wider community.
“We are planning a drive-through clinic; that way, for those people who are afraid or don’t want to come into a facility, they can drive up and we will be able to administer that vaccine to them,” Chatriand said, adding they’ll also utilize the Griz Health student group. “We have a ton of student immunizers that are ready here on campus to provide their services and be able to give back to our community.”
Outside of Missoula, UM plans to eventually send teams of students to rural areas across the state to help with vaccination efforts.
“We’re going to have a whole team going out and mobilizing to get the vaccine where it needs to be," he said. "We’ll be able to go and not only vaccinate Missoula, but the whole state and go to those rural areas that aren’t going to have that capacity, they’re not going to be able to have ultra-low freezers, but we will be able to bring it to them and make sure that not just Missoula’s safe or Bozeman, but that Sydney, the Hi-Line and Glendive are also vaccinated.”
Chatriand said the vaccine’s roll-out is a chance for pharmacists to step up and do their part when it comes to ending the pandemic.
“We’ve been seeing nurses, we’ve been seeing doctors, we’ve been seeing all those frontline workers and they’re amazing," he said. "Now it’s our turn to show what we can do and I’m really excited for this opportunity.”
