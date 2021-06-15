University of Montana to host panel on mass incarceration

Montana’s Black Law Students Association and the Montana Innocence Project will host a virtual panel on mass incarceration on Thursday.

The panel is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Featured speakers will include Courtney Smith, Montana Racial Equity Project’s criminal justice initiative lead; Akilah Lane, a civil rights staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana; and S.K. Rossi, the founder of Central House Strategies and former director of advocacy and policy at the ACLU of Montana.

The panel will cover a variety of topics, according to a Tuesday news release from UM. Discussions will touch on how mass incarceration is a form of modern-day slavery, how the justice system promotes mass incarceration today and how society has come to associate Black, Indigenous and people of color with criminal activity. Mass incarceration in Montana will also be addressed.

Alicia Miles, director of admissions at the UM Alexander Blewett III School of Law, will moderate the panel.

Participants are encouraged to watch Ava DuVernay’s 2016 Netflix documentary "13th," a film covering the history of racial inequality in the U.S., prior to the panel.

For more information on the event and to RSVP, visit grizhub.umt.edu/event/7119608

