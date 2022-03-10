University of Montana to host the All-Montana Geography Bee

Missoula elementary and middle schoolers will be among dozens of other Montana students to compete in the All-Montana Geography Bee on Sunday at the University of Montana.

As many as 100 Montana students, in fourth through eighth grades, who qualified are expected to compete in the geography quiz competition from 9:15 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

Sarah Halvorson, a geography professor at UM and coordinator of the Geography Bee, predicted as many as 1,000 students have taken the 50-question qualifying exam. The youngest participants will be fourth-graders.

“I was thinking, we'll aren’t they kind of young? Apparently not,” Halvorson said. “There are some kids who are total wizzes in geography at a very young age.”

The day-long event is one of many regional academic bees going on nationwide between February and May, according to David Madden, the founder and co-executive director of International Academic Competitions.

Students in Montana’s geography bee will meet at the Harold C. Urey Lecture Hall for the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and will participate in competition rounds being held in classrooms across the UM campus.

Students in each category will participate in four rounds. The winners of the Geography Bee in each category will receive a medal and a plaque.

The top Montana participants will qualify to attend the International Round in Burlington, Vermont in July. A smaller group of Montana participants will also qualify for Nationals in Orlando, Florida, in June.

Medicine Lake has qualifiers, entrance fee a barrier

The $45 entrance fee and travel costs for some eastern Montana schools have proven to be a barrier to participation, Halvorson said.

Medicine Lake School, a rural K-12 school about 10 hours East of Missoula, cannot attend without financial aid, she said. All 85 students attending Medicine Lake School have taken the qualifying geography exam, according to Megan Hoffman, a teacher at Medicine Lake School.

“We’re pretty isolated up here,” Hoffman said. “Our town is 300 people and our students crave going places, meeting other people, and having different experiences. Geography and this competition are wonderful outlets for these kids to experience those things.”

Halvorson has secured a $500 donation to help cover the costs of registration for eligible students at Medicine Lake School.

Given the costs associated with travel, in addition to the registration fee, Medicine Lake School and many other Montana schools will instead be participating in the online version of the Geography Bee on May 1.

