University of Montana to keep remote instruction through spring semester

The first session of summer courses are likely to be taught remotely, with instructors and students encouraged to plan for that, according to an email sent to the campus community.

Staff at the university were largely being asked to continue working on campus, particularly in services with which students directly interact, such as financial aid and dining, though Short said supervisors were working within their departments to accommodate work-from-home options where able, and to provide flexible and alternate schedules where appropriate, especially to people needing to provide child care.

"We are truly in uncharted territory, in terms of the level of disruption across virtually every sector of society simultaneously," Short said. "Our schools, universities, local businesses, health care, government services, nonprofit organizations — everyone is very directly impacted by COVID-19," she said in reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus. "How well we get through will depend on our ability to adapt and innovate to maintain baseline operations and services despite the incredible disruption."

Some campus services were being modified, such as group classes canceled at the recreation center, and some of the equipment removed in order to force people to maintain 6 feet of distance at various workout stations.