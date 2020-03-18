University of Montana to keep remote instruction through spring semester

The University of Montana will keep the vast majority of its classrooms empty through the end of the spring semester to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Students will continue remote learning, as UM announced it would begin doing after spring break. Tuesday evening, the university announced it would maintain classes online and through other remote options through at least the end of the semester, and potentially with summer classes as well.
Paula Short, UM spokesperson, said a very small number of classes approved on a class-by-class basis would be allowed to meet in person if it was impossible to meet the required outcomes otherwise, such as classes in the trades, performing clinical work, and potentially some performing arts.
“Students are encouraged to contact their professors, stay connected by email and to follow guidelines for specific courses,” Short said. “There will still be mitigating practices in any of these approved classes such as maintaining small gatherings and appropriate distancing, but students need to stay in touch with faculty.”
An example of one of the few classes approved to meet in person, Provost Jon Harbor said, was a graduate physical therapy internship that takes place on campus — a 15-week program with only three weeks remaining, required for graduating with the physical therapy doctorate.
The first session of summer courses are likely to be taught remotely, with instructors and students encouraged to plan for that, according to an email sent to the campus community.
Staff at the university were largely being asked to continue working on campus, particularly in services with which students directly interact, such as financial aid and dining, though Short said supervisors were working within their departments to accommodate work-from-home options where able, and to provide flexible and alternate schedules where appropriate, especially to people needing to provide child care.
"We are truly in uncharted territory, in terms of the level of disruption across virtually every sector of society simultaneously," Short said. "Our schools, universities, local businesses, health care, government services, nonprofit organizations — everyone is very directly impacted by COVID-19," she said in reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus. "How well we get through will depend on our ability to adapt and innovate to maintain baseline operations and services despite the incredible disruption."
Some campus services were being modified, such as group classes canceled at the recreation center, and some of the equipment removed in order to force people to maintain 6 feet of distance at various workout stations.
The Mansfield Library was being locked to anyone without an active GrizCard, as the Missoula Public Library closing had led to increased traffic at the campus library, Short said.
UM Campus Dining was working on plans to maintain social distancing standards for students who would be living on campus throughout the semester, and Short said the Food Zoo, which is a buffet-style dining hall mainly for students living on campus, would likely switch to a grab-and-go model. She said dining staff were also working on plans to ensure students coming to pick up to-go food would not be congregating while waiting for food.
All campus events of 50 people or greater for the next eight weeks were canceled, as well as any events bringing together 10 or more people for the next 15 days, per federal recommendations, though according to a campus email, the time period will likely be extended.
Short said the Curry Health Center was also figuring out the best way to deliver mental health care to students who rely on their services, even if those students are no longer living in Missoula while remote instruction is in effect.
The University of Montana is maintaining a dedicated website for coronavirus-related updates at umt.edu/coronavirus.