The University of Montana did not notify chairs or directors in McGill Hall of the asbestos cleanup to take place in Rooms 212 A, B and C even though its asbestos management plan says notification is a requirement for dealing with the carcinogen.
"UM building coordinators and/or relevant deans, chairs and directors must be notified of all proposed asbestos abatement activities to be conducted within their assigned building(s)," said the plan.
Facilities Services director Kevin Krebsbach said UM will provide notification to those parties going forward.
But while that will happen, UM spokeswoman Paula Short noted the "Asbestos Operations and Maintenance Plan" was designed to cover "construction project sites, remodeling, or renovation," not the "small scale" cleanup that took place in 212.
The discovery of asbestos in the office suite in December led the campus to further investigate asbestos in the building, which was built in 1953. UM first closed a preschool in McGill on Jan. 29 and two days later closed all of McGill for cleaning after tests showed high levels of the carcinogen in surface dust.
UM later closed a separate preschool for the same reason and all 71 children are temporarily at the College of Education.
UM officials have said the degradation of material with asbestos in McGill may surface in other old campus buildings, and Facilities Services is in the midst of updating the "Asbestos Operations and Maintenance Plan."
The 2009 plan did not outline specific protocols for all of its requirements, such as inspections.
A deadline for updating the plan isn't clear. However, Short said UM is seeking recommendations from experts and will "implement any changes immediately."
"We are in the process of reviewing the plan and providing additional clarification and guidance," Short said in an email.
"We will take the data from the investigations in McGill Hall and what we know about potential sources of asbestos in building materials to continue to look at ways to improve procedures and guidance for managing asbestos in our buildings."
***
The plan states a requirement that materials in new construction on campus not contain asbestos: "The university does not allow asbestos containing materials to be used in new construction/renovation projects. This can be especially challenging if building materials are being obtained from markets outside the United States."
During a public meeting about the asbestos closure, UM officials described the prevalence of asbestos in everyday products, and Krebsbach said even the new Missoula College could have asbestos from material sourced from overseas.
"The university will not knowingly allow ACMs (asbestos containing materials) in the construction of their buildings," Krebsbach said in an email to the Missoulian. "Current federal law does not allow asbestos in building materials, so we do not test for it in new construction.
"We have not found it in new building materials on our campus, but there have been instances of it reported in imported materials nationally."
Despite what many believe, asbestos has not been banned in the U.S and its use is still possible in the manufacture of some building and automotive products.
***
UM's management plan notes that it will conduct "periodic surveillance" of material that has asbestos as part of its inspection program. "In order to prevent exposure of building occupants to asbestos fibers, periodic surveillance of known locations of friable ACM will be performed by Facilities Services personnel."
At public meetings, Krebsbach has said UM did not perform routine inspections on campus, but trained workers to look for loose asbestos as they respond to work orders. He confirmed UM will update its practices.
"Much of our current documentation is centered on work orders and repairs," Krebsbach said in the email. "We are in the process of developing and documenting a more formalized inspection program that includes routine inspections as well as repair responses."
He also said UM would do notifications of cleanups as necessary. A UM spokesperson earlier said the campus did not send a notification to workers or students in McGill Hall because the contamination was limited to a discrete set of three offices.
The management plan does not list exceptions for notification, but Krebsbach said not all cleanups require it.
"In regard to notification, I guess that the SOP (standard operating procedure) should allow for the judgment of the asbestos professional," he said. "We do small cleanups that do not rise to the level of a major abatement project that would not trigger the level of notification described in the plan."
***
McGill Hall is expected to reopen March 11 after cleaning and additional testing if all goes as planned.
Test results showed high levels of asbestos in surface dust in McGill Hall and the Craighead Child Care Facility, but air samples have not detected asbestos. When airborne, asbestos can enter the lungs and cause asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma, sometimes as long as 10 to 40 years after exposure.
UM officials have stressed the air tests have not shown asbestos at detectable levels. However, students and parents of preschoolers have said the significant levels of asbestos fibers in dust had to be airborne prior to settling on surfaces, where they were found to be as much as 80 times higher than a federal cleanup threshold for residences.
"That material was coming from somewhere, and we don’t know if the settling was evenly distributed ... or if there were points in time when it was not safe to breathe," said Emily Griffin, a Media Arts student, in a phone call last week. "Just the uncertainty of that is really scary."
At public meetings about the asbestos closures, some employees requested testing in their specific work spaces, including workers in the Clapp Building. The Clapp Building underwent asbestos remediation on a couple of floors, but an estimated $11 million of abatement work remains to be done.
Krebsbach shared the plan for inspection going forward and said it "will be done routinely in order to maintain consistency and continuity."
"At a minimum, an inspection of all recorded ACMs will be conducted every three years to monitor the condition of the materials," he said. "This effort will help ensure that any ACM damage or deterioration is detected and the proper preventive or corrective action is taken.
"It is an effort that is used to recognize a situation and avoid potential exposure."
He said air monitoring may "provide useful supplemental information ... and we are looking at that option. However, air monitoring would be used only as a supplemental management tool and not as a replacement for the physical and visual inspection."
Krebsbach noted air monitoring is not preventative as it only detects fibers after release.
"There are other testing methods available to us, the merits and applicability of which is a question better answered by a certified industrial hygienist," he said.