University of Montana President Seth Bodnar took the field at halftime of the Griz women’s soccer game Friday — but not just to cheer on the athletes.
“Today’s game is a very special one,” Bodnar told about 200 spectators. “We have designated this game the S.E.A. Change Game,” as part of UM’s S.E.A. Change initiative. With him on the field were about 30 employees of the sponsoring Clearwater Credit Union, the UM’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, the Pursue Your Passions Board, the Student Advocacy Resource Center and the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department.
These programs are at the center of the five-month-old S.E.A. Change initiative, whose abbreviation stands for Safe, Empowered and Accelerated. It’s timed to coincide with the Aug. 18, 2020, centennial of American women gaining the right to vote, and aims to move women towards equality on campus.
“It’s really a culture change,” said Kelly Webster, Bodnar’s chief of staff, who’s leading the effort. While UM has long had programs focused on women’s needs and issues, she explained that S.E.A. Change aims to ensure that gender equality is taken into account throughout UM's decision-making process.
S.E.A. Change has several prongs, Webster said, from a coming issue of the university magazine to improved data collection to a series with Professor Justin Angle’s “A New Angle” podcast. And Webster — a former student athlete — said sports can also advance the initiative’s goals.
“We talk about building leadership, my gosh, being on a team, being able to work together as a team … (that) shapes leaders and our women are doing this every single day.”
She said that the Athletics Department had agreed to give kids free admission to this game. “We wanted to see kids, boys and girls, to see women out there persevering and representing the University of Montana.”
Head women’s soccer coach Chris Citowicki shares that goal. Early in his coaching career, he saw that men got most of the spotlight. “I just thought to myself, there need to be more females who can inspire that way, too.”
“To arrive many years down the road and see S.E.A. Change … is awesome to see.”
Both in coaching Montana and watching Team USA’s dominance in the Women’s World Cup, Citowicki thinks the U.S. has proven its commitment to equality in athletic instruction. It continues to lag in other areas — like equal pay, which the U.S. women’s team started to demand before their World Cup victory last July.
“I love that we’re pushing” women's equality, Citowicki said, “but you just hope that it remains consistent … and that’s what you’re seeing with S.E.A. Change.”
The Griz team captain, Claire Howard, isn’t directly involved with the initiative, but sees its goal alive and well on the soccer field.
“I think across the board, we’re all kind of supported,” she said. “Seth Bodnar, our president, is always coming out to games.”
That attitude, Howard said, extends to their male counterparts.
“They are super involved, super supportive, (and) always trying to come out to our games, which is awesome.”