University of Montana TRIO program receives federal grant
UM

University of Montana TRIO program receives federal grant

TRIO Darlene Samson

Darlene Samson, the director of TRIO Student Support Services at the University of Montana, in a 2019 file photo.

 Tom Bauer

The University of Montana was awarded a nearly $500,000 Student Support Services grant by the U.S. Department of Education to be used to support disadvantaged students in UM’s TRIO SSS program, according to a UM statement.

"The funding we get is always needed, but during this pandemic they are needed now more than ever," TRIO Director Darlene Samson said in the statement.

Sampson said the funding is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic because TRIO students may have less access to resources.

TRIO accepts first-generation students whose parents didn’t attend a four-year college, low-income students and students with disabilities. By providing a range of services from financial aid to tutoring, the program seeks to ensure its students successfully graduate with the least amount of debt possible.

"This program is vital to higher education,” Samson said in the statement. “It can and does make a difference."

