University of Montana TRIO program receives federal grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Montana was awarded a nearly $500,000 Student Support Services grant by the U.S. Department of Education to be used to support disadvantaged students in UM’s TRIO SSS program, according to a UM statement.

"The funding we get is always needed, but during this pandemic they are needed now more than ever," TRIO Director Darlene Samson said in the statement.

Sampson said the funding is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic because TRIO students may have less access to resources.

TRIO accepts first-generation students whose parents didn’t attend a four-year college, low-income students and students with disabilities. By providing a range of services from financial aid to tutoring, the program seeks to ensure its students successfully graduate with the least amount of debt possible.

"This program is vital to higher education,” Samson said in the statement. “It can and does make a difference."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.