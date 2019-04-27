The University of Montana has run TRIO Student Support Services for more than four decades, a federal program that helps disadvantaged students stay in college and graduate with academic advising, tutoring and other support.
Since 2000, TRIO has served 3,906 students, according to data from UM. They include students who have disabilities, come from low-income families, are first-generation college students, and a combination of those circumstances.
Although many campuses struggle to keep students on track to graduate, the TRIO program at UM counts an 88% persistence rate for its 2017-2018 cohort, or rate of those students who stay enrolled in college, according to UM. The flagship notes that compares to 79% for all TRIO programs in Montana.
"We’re extremely proud of (TRIO SSS') 43-year UM history of an intense focus on student success," said UM chief of staff Kelly Webster in an email. "In fact, the rest of the institution has learned from our TRIO SSS staff.
"They have served as models for the rest of us, teaching us the best practices that facilitate all students’ persistence and graduation."
UM counts 96% of the same cohort in good academic standing compared to 93% of all TRIO programs in the state.
President Trump's 2020 budget proposal would reduce funding for TRIO by one third and combine it with GEAR UP — Gaining Early Awareness Readiness for Undergraduate Programs — in a block grant program through states, according to the Council for Opportunity in Education.
"Continued TRIO funding is crucial for Montana students," Webster said. "As a long-standing program at UM, TRIO SSS has helped thousands of students achieve a college education."
GEAR UP aims to help students graduate from high school and partners with colleges to help freshman transition.
The GEAR UP website for Montana notes the U.S. Department of Education awarded the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education a seven-year $28 million grant in 2018 following awards in 1999, 2005 and 2011.
GEAR UP notes it serves 18 middle and high schools in the state, 13 of which are on or near reservations. The program estimates it will serve 8,800 students including 5,800 Native American students, by the end of the grant.