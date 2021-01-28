University of Montana, VA Clinic help with vaccine rollout

Garrison said she has a medical condition with her lungs that has led her to take more precautions with COVID-19. She goes out about once a month when she needs to get groceries or go to Walmart, but for the most part, she has stayed at the facility. She said the isolation has been hard, even after her sister moved into the same facility.

"I take my chair and I sit in the hallway and she sits in her wheelchair inside her apartment and we talk," Garrison said. "That's how we exchanged our Christmas gifts, that's how we exchanged our birthday gifts."

On Thursday, getting the first dose of the vaccine was the first glimmer of a light at the end of the tunnel for residents. Chatriand said one woman cried. At the same time, some residents were apprehensive and one resident said she knew of at least one person who opted out.