University of Montana, VA Clinic help with vaccine rollout

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Clark Fork Riverside on Thursday felt like more of a long-awaited holiday than a medical appointment.
Residents of the assisted and independent living facility who had not seen each other in nearly a year after communal dining areas were closed and group activities canceled greeted familiar faces as they waited to get their first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
"It's about time," said Freda King, a resident. "I'm glad it got here. We're very lucky and I love that they were able to bring the clinic to us."
Staff and student pharmacists from the University of Montana Skaggs School of Pharmacy helped administer 140 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to residents and staff at Clark Fork Riverside on Thursday. Firefighters connected with Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination team helped coordinate the logistics of moving people through lines, ensuring social distance and keeping track of time as patients spent their required 15 minutes of safety observation after each shot.
This was one of three vaccine clinics taking place in Missoula on Thursday. Doses also got delivered through the Missoula City-County Health Department at the former Lucky's Market in Southgate Mall and at the Missoula Veteran's Administration Clinic on Palmer Street.
Ray Fredette, clinic manager at the Missoula VA Clinic, said the clinic administered 208 vaccines during a session it held on Thursday. The doses went to identified veterans who are age 70 and older.
Fredette said the clinic has all of its patients categorized by which phase they are in so that staff can "just start calling."
"We just call until we get 200 people that are committed and then subsequently scheduled," he said.
In some parts of the country, seniors have been forced to wait in line for hours to get the vaccine. But at Clark Fork Riverside, residents were in and out in under 30 minutes with the help of UM and the incident command team.
"Our pharmacy has always gone out and done offsite mobile flu shot clinics and things like that," said Ken Chatriand, manager of the UM Pharmacy. "So we thought – hey, we can probably offer some relief to both the city and help the community here by using our services."
In December, UM was approved by the state to be a vaccine holding and distribution center. The campus now receives more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than any other provider in Missoula County. Each week, UM receives 975 of the 1,500 total doses received by all providers in Missoula County — including the Missoula City-County Health Department – Chatriand said.
UM is one of 26 registered vaccine providers in Missoula County working to coordinate vaccine efforts. Chatriand said collaboration is essential. That's why he's transferring 400 of UM's doses to the Missoula City-County Health Department for use at the first mass vaccination clinic that will take place in the old Lucky's Market.
The University of Montana has played a key role in Missoula's response to the pandemic. On Wednesday, Erin Semmens, an assistant professor in epidemiology at UM, explained how UM’s School of Public and Community Health Sciences has assisted the Missoula City-County Health Department and incident command team, as well as the state, by providing the agencies with weekly updates on current trends in the pandemic. Those updates help public health officials with decision making, and inform the public about how the virus is spreading in the community.
The UM Pharmacy School and pharmacy students are helping the Missoula City-County Health Department wrap up efforts to vaccinate seniors and staff at independent living centers, who did did not qualify for the vaccines that CVS and Walgreens distributed to federally licensed skilled nursing and assisted living facilities that were part of Phase 1A. The Missoula City-County Health Department and UM stepped in to vaccinate seniors and staff at congregate living centers where many residents are free to come and go from the facility, although restrictions within the facility have remained in place.
Dawn Garrison, another resident at Clark Fork Riverside, said that while she is excited to receive the vaccine, she is still apprehensive about going out in public for things like errands.
"It does help me feel a little safer," Garrison said. "And I'll be glad when they get the second shot and when I know that more people have gotten it."
Garrison said she has a medical condition with her lungs that has led her to take more precautions with COVID-19. She goes out about once a month when she needs to get groceries or go to Walmart, but for the most part, she has stayed at the facility. She said the isolation has been hard, even after her sister moved into the same facility.
"I take my chair and I sit in the hallway and she sits in her wheelchair inside her apartment and we talk," Garrison said. "That's how we exchanged our Christmas gifts, that's how we exchanged our birthday gifts."
On Thursday, getting the first dose of the vaccine was the first glimmer of a light at the end of the tunnel for residents. Chatriand said one woman cried. At the same time, some residents were apprehensive and one resident said she knew of at least one person who opted out.
Chatriand said that after this week, Missoula County will have completed vaccinations for those groups in Phase 1A and will move onto Phase 1B and mass vaccination clinics, including the county's first public vaccination clinic this Sunday at the University of Montana's Adams Center. Chatriand jokingly called the clinic his first "sold-out show" because within an hour of the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, all 402 vaccine doses had been assigned. No doses are available for walk-in patients.
Because the state health department distributes doses of the vaccine to providers and not local health departments, some providers in Missoula County are already vaccinating people in Phase 1B such as the Missoula Veteran's Administration Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.
Missoula County is using a tiered approach to vaccinate Phase 1B, which prioritizes residents who are 70 and older OR American Indians/people of color who are 16 and older, as the first groups who will receive the vaccine. Once those individuals are vaccinated, residents under age 70 with qualifying health conditions, who are also part of Phase 1B, can get in line for shots.
Residents with regular health care providers should visit the Missoula County Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co or call 258-INFO for updates on how their provider plans to administer vaccines. Residents can help providers by refraining from calling them directly and using the website instead.