University of Montana water scientists seek citizen help

Anyone interested in the quality of their nearby fresh water can become part of Montana’s new network of citizen scientist monitors.

The Monitoring Montana’s Waters program through the University of Montana’s Flathead Lake Biological Station seeks participants from throughout the state.

They’ll get training on how to take samples, do some local tests, and gather baseline data that can help the Montana Department of Environmental Quality track water issues.

“We have a lot of water in Montana and there’s always limited agency resources,” said biological station research professor Rachel Malison. “So we rely on citizen-collected data to find out problems we don’t know about. We don’t know if there’s a problem unless we have some data.”

Problems range from leaking septic systems and toxic mine waste to unseasonable temperatures and nutrient changes. Many citizen groups form to track drinking water quality supplies, while others might be more concerned about fish habitat or industrial impacts.

Sampling can occur once or twice a year in some areas to two or more times a month. Some groups may take a couple days to collect samples from 11 sites, while another might cover five sites in an afternoon, Malison said.

In addition to providing training on how to get a clinically useful water sample, the new program has a budget to pay for lab analysis of those samples. Malison said that funding question has often held back local organization involvement, as testing can be expensive.

Seven new groups set up in 2021 have already provided more than 1,000 water samples from streams, rivers and lakes in western Montana. The state’s Montana Watershed Coordinating Council includes about 60 groups, but needs more participation from the eastern quarter of Montana.

Applications for the program are due by March 1. Groups receive up to $6,000 per year for laboratory analysis. Funding comes through PlusFish Philanthropy, a U.S.-based private organization dedicated to protecting aquatic ecosystems.

To learn more about citizen water-quality monitor groups, go to bit.ly/montana-waters or send questions to mmw@flbx.umt.edu.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.