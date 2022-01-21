University of Montana welcomes renowned photographer as spring Pollner professor

Students at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism will have the opportunity to learn more about documentary photography and freelancing from a renowned photographer.

Daniella Zalcman was named the program’s T. Anthony Pollner Distinguished Professor for spring semester. She will teach a course about documentary photography and building a sustainable freelance business.

“I’ve been a freelance journalist for 15 years and it has never been as tough as it has been since March 2020,” Zalcman said. “The idea of just taking a little bit of a step back from being a photographer and being able to fully immerse myself in teaching, which is something that I really love, was pretty exciting.”

The T. Anthony Pollner Distinguished Professor is a guest professor position created in 2001 by the family of T. Anthony Pollner, a 1999 UM journalism graduate who died in a motorcycle accident.

Zalcman graduated with a degree in architecture from Columbia in 2019. Her ongoing photography project, “Signs of Your Identity,” has won multiple awards including the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. She is also the co-founder of “We, Women,” a project that amplifies women and nonbinary perspectives, and she co-authored the Photo Bill of Rights. Her work has been featured in National Geographic Magazine, Smithsonian Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Time magazine, The New York Times and other outlets.

“Daniella has impeccable credentials as a working photojournalist and will expose our students to an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge,” said Denise Dowling, director of UM’s journalism school.

In addition to her impressive resume, Zalcman also is a co-founder of “Indigenous Photograph,” an online database that aims to elevate the work of Indigenous visual journalists. Zalcman co-founded the website with Tailyr Irvine, a professional photojournalist who graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism.

Irvine was also the one who encouraged Zalcman to apply for the T. Anthony Pollner Distinguished Professor position. The two first met at a photography workshop in New York a few years ago.

“I wish I had access to a mentor like Daniella when I was in college. She is a person who cares deeply about the people in her photographs and projects and fights to protect their images and tell their stories,” Irvine said.

As a graduate from UM and freelance photojournalist, Irvine knows exactly how Zalcman’s experience will benefit current students. While in college, she felt that her classes were geared more toward preparing students for staff positions at newspapers, which are hard to come by anymore.

“When I began my career as a freelance journalist I realized very quickly that I had no idea what I was doing. I had so many questions,” Irvine said.

“The industry has quickly changed and there is so much I wished I learned about freelancing, from taxes and contracts to organizing and funding the work I wanted to do,” she continued later. “Freelancing is so much more than taking images and telling stories, it’s a full-on business and I think Daniella’s class will be extremely beneficial to those who want to know how to balance it all and build a sustainable career.”

In Zalcman’s class this semester, students will be tasked with following a story for the entire four months of classes, which will be treated like a freelance assignment for a magazine. Students will have to pitch stories, write out coverage plans and how they would theoretically fund their project.

“It’s, if anything, going to focus less on the photography itself because I have a lot of confidence in Gen Z journalism students — that they understand how to make photographs,” Zalcman said.

“It’s really more about how do you learn how to be a successful journalist on assignment? And then in parallel with that, we’re going to talk about a lot of the business things,” she continued.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.