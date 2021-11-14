University of Montana Western host to famed glass artist

DILLON — Over the past few weeks, students at the University of Montana Western were treated to a unique opportunity for those interested in the ancient art of glassblowing.

Alex Rosenberg, a talented glass artist recently featured on the Netflix series “Blown Away,” spent several weeks at Montana Western in residence.

He ended his time in the small, southwestern Montana community of Dillon by creating a gallery exhibition — all the pieces were created on campus in the Emerick Art Studio.

“I feel when I come to places like this, it’s a really cool way to see a different part of the county,” Rosenberg said late last month. “It’s fun to get to spend a minute with people who are really hungry for this knowledge.”

Rosenberg is an artist, educator and writer based in Philadelphia and New York. He earned a master's degree in visual studies from MIT and a BFA in glass from the Rhode Island School of Design.

He was the recipient of the 2021 International Glass Prize, the Sheldon Levin Memorial Residency at the Tacoma Museum of Glass and a Wingate Fellowship at the Vermont Studio Center.

Montana Western’s glass program, which has been growing in popularity over the last few years, is one of the few of its kind in the West. It is the only degree-granting institution that offers a glass concentration from Seattle to Nebraska.

Ruth King, an associate professor of glass, manages the program and her relationship with Rosenberg spans years. They met while King was artistic director at Pilchuck Glass school, where she spent nine years before coming to Dillon.

“After COVID and the pandemic, of course, we’re all hungry to have visitors to see live demonstrations and hands-on teaching,” King said. “Alex was incredibly excited to come and do this.”

Heat and patience

On a slightly chilly afternoon in the Beaverhead Valley, Rosenberg gathered about 12 students in King’s glassblowing classes, with other students from art programs watching in the back. Several students helped Rosenberg as he displayed different techniques.

It is a hot and patience-driven process — one where errors and imperfections are the norm, making a perfect piece all the more special.

Some students acted as Rosenberg’s assistants, including Turner Sawyer, an undergrad who comes from a blacksmithing background.

“It’s really cool, really surreal. Ruth (King) has so many connections in the glass world and it’s so cool to see the fruit of that, to be able to have celebrities come in and do stuff with us, it’s just really cool,” Sawyer said.

Rosenberg lauded the equipment Western has to offer in Emerick Art Studio, including a very nice electric furnace and good glass. The school has invested in the program, which he called, glowingly, a “lab-type environment.” It’s also a relatively quiet facility, which he said is far from the norm.

“Honestly just having a decent-sized space with a garage door, that’s good,” Rosenberg said. “I’ve blown glass in places that are in a basement, blown glass in places that are on the fourth floor … this is a good setup.”

The studio also produces lab glassware, including Pyrex glass and other types used for scientific purposes.

That’s hardly the only place where science and glassblowing artistry mix. Gravity, temperature and rapidly changing states all intertwine. For example, when glass is first pulled out of its heater, it’s basically liquid. As it’s blown, it becomes a solid.

Much of the artistry is eyeballed, which Rosenberg showcased with spectacular ease.

“It’s really complicated," he said. "Like I wouldn’t even understand how to do the math of it … It’s kind of insane. You can learn (the science and math behind it), but there’s a lot of variables.”

Rosenberg said what drew him to glass in the first place was the process of creating something. He admitted there was a significant learning curve.

“I didn’t have any idea that it was something you could make art with,” Rosenberg said. “It was like a sport, it’s like this fun thing that I like to do. And I wasn’t all that good at it either.”

At the end of the class, several students broke off and began to create something of their own after watching Rosenberg for well over an hour. Under his and King’s watchful eye, they got a chance to put into practice what they had learned.

“Be ready to be bad at something for a long time. (Glassblowing) is hard for people who, I think, expect results really quickly,” Rosenberg said. “But if people can get over that and if they like doing it, which that’s the thing, if you can like this and be bad at it, then that’s it. You figure out how to get a lot of time (with) your hands on the material.”

