After finding asbestos during an inspection of the air circulation system that serves its preschool, the University of Montana will temporarily relocate 47 children, although a director said tests show "our facility is safe."
The children will be moved from McGill Hall to the College of Education once UM schedules remediation and abatement.
"At present, the air quality of our child care facilities is safe and does not pose a measurable risk to our children or employees," said Vicki Olson, director of the ASUM (Associated Students of the University of Montana) Child Care Preschool, in an email; the note cited test results by independent contractors.
The letter sent Saturday to families said an inspection of the HVAC system serving the preschool revealed "damaged fittings in the crawl space of the basement and some material which, upon testing, was confirmed as friable asbestos."
UM plans to begin abatement and remediation in the next couple of weeks.
During the cleanup, ASUM Child Care will move children to the "newly completed preschool facility within the College of Education." The preschool counts 24 children 4 to 5 years old and 23 children 2 to 3 years old.
The planned preschool move follows an earlier report of asbestos at McGill Hall.
On Dec. 12, a technician on a maintenance call for an air handler saw material that appeared to be asbestos. The material was confirmed to be chrysotile, and UM closed McGill 212A, B and C, linked to the same air handler, for cleanup.
In the letter to preschool families, Olson noted that suite of offices in McGill is served by a different air handling system, so "facility managers were reasonably certain that there was no contamination in the child care areas from that incident." But she said UM decided to expand the testing "to include the HVAC system supplying the child care and the child care itself."
A timeline of inspection and testing for the preschool was not available Monday from UM.
"Out of concern for the potential for airborne fibers and contamination within the child care area serviced by the HVAC system, we initiated both surface and air quality testing for the presence of asbestos," Olson said.
The letter noted surface and air tests show air quality "does not pose a measurable risk," and UM would share data from tests this week once it received results from "additional surface sampling."
"Despite this assessment (of safe air), the university has decided to isolate and remove the air handler and asbestos-containing pipe insulation as a precaution to eliminate the risk of a potential future release due to disturbance, or age-related deterioration of materials which could contain asbestos," the letter said.
The letter noted the HVAC system was taken offline "and all potential diffusers supplying air to the child care have been sealed as a precaution. We will ensure the space is properly heated, ventilated and safe for your children when they arrive Monday."
"The safety of your children is our highest concern, and we have a plan in place which will ensure their safety and minimize the disruption of their normal routine," the letter said.
The letter also noted that testing will continue through the completion of repairs.
In an email Monday, UM spokeswoman Paula Short said the note Saturday went to families of current children and those of children enrolled over winter break. She said the email was intended to inform parents about the upcoming work and let them know tests showed the facility is "safe for occupancy until the work is underway."
"The exact timeline is dependent on the details of the project, such as ordering parts, scheduling the work, and the logistical support for temporarily moving the child care," Short said.