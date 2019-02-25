The University of Montana does not plan to expand the scope of its surface tests for asbestos to other campus buildings or offices, according to an email Monday from Facilities Services.
The campus will take air samples "as required by state law" when it undergoes abatement or work that mandates air clearance tests.
Earlier this semester, UM relocated a preschool, then shut down all of McGill Hall, when it found high levels of asbestos in surface dust. It subsequently moved a second preschool at another location, the Craighead Child Care Facility, to clean it for asbestos.
In public meetings following the closures, members of the campus community asked UM officials about expanding their testing. UM officials confirmed they would order more tests; they subsequently conducted them in McGill and also tested asbestos levels at the child care facility in Craighead.
Monday, Facilities Services director Kevin Krebsbach confirmed the flagship does not have plans to conduct additional surface tests on campus. However, he said UM is still seeking guidance from an expert on the best way to test at the Clapp Building, where remediation has been done but asbestos remains.
Asbestos is a carcinogen that can cause cancer and other lung diseases when it becomes airborne. But UM has noted results of air tests have not shown asbestos in detectable levels.
"None of the air tests, which were conducted in buildings with confirmed presence of asbestos in dust, have indicated that we have an airborne asbestos hazard," Krebsbach said in an email to campus.
"We do not plan to conduct surface wipe sampling in buildings or individual offices; we assume the likelihood of the presence of asbestos in settled dust and will manage it accordingly.
"Air testing will be conducted as required by state law when we perform abatement, repairs or activities which require air clearance testing post-project."
Luke Alford, president of the Staff Senate, said the staff organization doesn't hold a formal position on UM's approach. However, he himself will soon be moving back into McGill Hall, and he said he supports the administration's decisions on testing and cleanup.
"McGill Hall might be the second-cleanest building in Montana when they're done — the cleanest building being my Aunt Ruth's house," Alford said in an email. "… Knowing I'm heading back into the building soon, I've been relieved to see that the university hasn't seen any air tests come back positive for asbestos fibers."
The email from Facilities Services notes employees should contact Facilities Services about "specific concerns about the potential for asbestos in their office." It said UM will "arrange a visual inspection" and "subsequent actions as necessary."
The communication also notes UM follows a practice endorsed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of managing asbestos in place. However, a recent "Asbestos Operations and Maintenance Plan" posted on UM's website appeared to demonstrate gaps.
For example, in a section titled "Work in Tunnels," a recent version of the plan noted asbestos had been removed from most of the tunnel system on campus, with the exceptions being tunnels in Corbin/Brantly; the plan did not mention McGill Hall. UM has since removed that reference to Corbin/Brantly as the exception, and it added a list of all campus buildings known to have asbestos as an attachment to the plan.
Monday, Krebsbach said he is looking forward to a coming meeting — to be rescheduled due to weather — with representatives from Montana State University in Bozeman and the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education about asbestos management on state campuses.
"I just want to make sure that everybody gets on the same page and gets some kind of idea of some best practices," Krebsbach said.