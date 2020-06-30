University of Montana will not mandate masks, but expects campus community to wear masks

Short said that mask-refusal was a big concern for her and the UM administration. In the case of refusal, she said a discussion would have to occur with the professor and student, where the student would be encouraged to reconsider the decision to not wear a face mask. Other mitigation techniques, like a face shield, would be offered to the student in place of a traditional face mask. In the end, though, the professor could not require the student to wear a mask.

“The faculty member will then have to think about, is physical distancing — the fact that they’re at the front of the classroom and this student is more than six feet away — does that then create a space where (teaching) is still workable?” Short said.

When asked if a scenario in which UM explicitly required masks would ever arise, Short said she didn’t know and said the question was better directed to legal counsel. She said the university’s response will be continually adapting to the newest information.

Lucy France, legal counsel for the university, said the question was not one of legality, but policy.