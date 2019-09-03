About 60 to 70 University of Montana employees failed to receive a paycheck as scheduled Tuesday, but a spokesperson said the campus is working to fix the problem.
"Our priority right now is to assist our affected employees," wrote university spokesperson Paula Short in an email Tuesday. "We will review what happened to identify specific issues and address them in hopes of preventing payroll delays in the future with new or newly rehired employees."
In the email, Short wrote that the employees were primarily adjunct faculty at the mountain campus and Missoula College. She attributed the drop to delays in submitting necessary paperwork.
"Most of the affected employees' hiring paperwork wasn't completed in time to guarantee a paycheck in the current cycle," she wrote.
To receive a paycheck by the first business day of the month — in this case, Sept. 3 — new-hire paperwork must be completed by the 8th of the previous month. But in these employees' cases, she said "paperwork was submitted after the 8th (of August) and, thus, not in time."
"Some (employees) were simply hired after that time. Others were delayed for other reasons. We are working to understand these reasons."
UM implemented a new electronic paperwork service called DocuSign over the summer. Short wrote that there were some initial issues with that system, but "at this time, we believe a relatively small amount were impacted by system problems."
Short wrote that the university plans to issue checks to those affected by the end of this week. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, representatives of the University Faculty Association and Faculty Senate did not report hearing concerns from members.