University of Montana's enrollment grows for first time in a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade the University of Montana’s overall enrollment grew this fall.
Powered by a large incoming freshman class and improved retention, the university saw a 3% increase in its total enrollment for the fall 2021 semester compared to fall 2020, bringing it to 10,106 students.
“It’s exciting to see UM returning to growth. We’ve spent the last couple of years really working hard to adapt how we recruit students, but also how we retain students,” said UM President Seth Bodnar on Monday. “I think there are lots of really positive indicators.”
The first-time entering freshman class grew by nearly 30% and currently sits at 1,276 students, which accounts for about 21% of UM’s total enrollment this semester, according to data provided by UM.
The large freshman class coupled with gains in retention indicate to university leaders like Bodnar the potential for a new positive trend in enrollment for future semesters. For the third year in a row, the university improved its student retention rate, which is now at 75.4%.
Three years ago the university revamped its student advising model that ensures every student has an academic advisor while pursuing their education. There have also been improvements to helping students visualize their future careers earlier in their time on campus, which also aids retention efforts, Bodnar said.
“Those are things that I’m very optimistic about and those are efforts that are already bearing fruit that are going to bear even more fruit and larger fruit in the years ahead,” Bodnar said.
He added that the over $100 million being spent on student-centered infrastructure upgrades across campus may also contribute to the university's bump in enrollment. Growth on campus would not be possible without the efforts of other administrators, faculty and staff, Bodnar said.
The positive growth experienced by UM this semester is unique given the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country. As of last spring semester, undergraduate enrollment nationally experienced its steepest decline since the pandemic began, falling 5.9%, according to an analysis by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Bodnar attributes UM’s enrollment success, despite challenges posed by the pandemic, to the university’s “high-quality” academic experience as well as its “holistic approach” to students' development.
“Everyone is facing challenges, and there are physical health challenges and concerns during this pandemic, but there’s also significant mental health and social-emotional health concerns that we really tried to focus in on,” Bodnar said. “I think universities that are really focused on their student success will see gains.”
He noted the university’s student affairs team's efforts to provide opportunities of connection throughout the pandemic by setting up hammocks and Adirondack chairs on the Oval during the warmer months and the ice skating rink during the winter.
“Given the complex challenges that universities are facing across the country with COVID-19, we are excited to welcome our largest class to campus in many years,” said UM’s Associate Vice President for Enrollment Mary Kreta. “We are already hard at work recruiting the next class of Grizzlies, and we are optimistic that our university will see continued growth in the years ahead.”
Just as undergraduate enrollment is falling nationally, community college enrollment is also declining amid the pandemic. The same analysis by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center last spring reported that community college enrollment fell by 11.3%.
UM’s two-year campus at Missoula College bucked the trend.
This fall, Missoula College reported 7.4% growth in its total enrollment and now has 1,243 students enrolled. The largest gains within the two-year college were among transfer freshmen, which reported a 43.6% increase from fall 2020 enrollment. First-time entering freshmen also grew to 252 students, an increase of 15.6%.
The number of UM students considered early admissions or dual enrollment more than doubled in size from last fall. In fall 2020, there were 61 dual enrollment students taking classes through the Missoula College — now there are 142.
The university also hit a new all-time-high for graduate student enrollment at 2,637 students, which is a 2% increase from the previous record set last fall. With this new high, UM maintains its status as the largest graduate and professional school in the state.
The continued growth of graduate students at UM coincides with the back-to-back record breaking years in terms of research awards. During fiscal year 2021, the university reported $138 million in research funding awards and is on the cusp of earning the highest research classification a campus can receive.
“(The University of Montana) has really the best of both worlds. It has all the benefits of a large flagship research university…and they get all that experience but with the feel of a small community in which they can grow and learn and really be nurtured,” Bodnar said.
In addition to growth overall on campus, as well as with the Missoula College and graduate programs, UM reported gains with transfer and out-of-state students.
Net tuition revenues for the university are projected to be in line with budgeted amounts based on the fall 2021 campus census, according to Paul Lasiter, UM vice president for operations and finance.
“Compared to last fiscal year, we estimated that fiscal 2022’s total net tuition and fee revenues would increase nearly 8% as a result of enrollment growth and rate increases,” Lasiter said. “Our results for the past summer and current fall semester are in line with our total revenue projection.”
The university did see a slight decline in enrollment at the law school from last fall to this year. The less than 1% dip in total enrollment at the law school was driven largely by the 10% drop in first year students.
Bodnar did not express concern over the slight decline, saying enrollment at the law school is generally “pretty flat” as it corresponds with the need for lawyers in the state.
The overall number of students who are legally considered Montana residents also dropped by less than 1%.
“That remains a priority for us, is to help provide access for all Montanans to a high-quality education,” Bodnar said in reference to in-state enrollment. “We remain very focused on making sure that high school students across Montana see the opportunities here at the University of Montana and frankly, across the Montana University System.”
The last time UM reported positive growth with its overall enrollment was a decade ago during its fall 2011 semester. That same census on campus boasted the highest enrollment the university had ever seen with 15,669 total students.
In the last 10 years, enrollment at the university has tumbled 35%, shedding over 5,000 students enrolled at the flagship institution.
While UM's enrollment has declined, its rival, Montana State University in Bozeman, has been making major gains. In 2018, MSU reported its all-time enrollment record of 16,902 total students.
This semester, MSU reported its largest-ever incoming class and has 16,841 total students enrolled.
MSU also reported a new record for graduate students, with 2,173 enrolled this semester. Graduate admissions at MSU have increased 15% over the last decade.
The fall 2021 enrollment count brings enthusiasm to many UM officials as they hope to rebound after the last decade of declining enrollment.
“The good news is I think we’re just getting started,” Bodnar said. “I have a lot of optimism about the years ahead.”