University of Montana's enrollment grows for first time in a decade

The number of UM students considered early admissions or dual enrollment more than doubled in size from last fall. In fall 2020, there were 61 dual enrollment students taking classes through the Missoula College — now there are 142.

The university also hit a new all-time-high for graduate student enrollment at 2,637 students, which is a 2% increase from the previous record set last fall. With this new high, UM maintains its status as the largest graduate and professional school in the state.

The continued growth of graduate students at UM coincides with the back-to-back record breaking years in terms of research awards. During fiscal year 2021, the university reported $138 million in research funding awards and is on the cusp of earning the highest research classification a campus can receive.

“(The University of Montana) has really the best of both worlds. It has all the benefits of a large flagship research university…and they get all that experience but with the feel of a small community in which they can grow and learn and really be nurtured,” Bodnar said.

In addition to growth overall on campus, as well as with the Missoula College and graduate programs, UM reported gains with transfer and out-of-state students.