University of Montana's Native American enrollment a bright spot in tough year

One example of this streamlining comes in the form of a checklist that goes out to high schools across the state, including on the reservations.

The simple, half sheet of paper Guzman created lays out the steps that students need to take to apply to UM, with specific questions targeted at Native American students about tribal enrollment and tuition and fee waiver information. On the back, there are steps to take once a student has been accepted.

“I’m pulling everything together into one spot, so students aren’t feeling overwhelmed,” she said. She’s also pulled tutors to work directly with Native students, so there’s no time limit for sessions, and she works with local Missoula Native American groups to get students involved in cultural activities off campus.

This year, UM also launched the Montana 10 project, a new pilot program that offers academic, social, and financial support designed to help students succeed in college. UM was not able to provide data for exactly how many of the students involved with Montana 10 are Native American because the information is self-reported, but confirmed it’s a sizable chunk of the cohort.