University of Montana's Native American enrollment a bright spot in tough year

With a jump in enrollment that could be more than 100 students by the end of the semester, efforts to recruit and enroll more Native American students at the University of Montana look like they’re starting to pay off.
According to data provided last week by UM, Native American enrollment at the flagship’s Mountain Campus for fall 2020 so far was up 39%, from 423 students at this time in 2019 to 588 students in 2020. The data includes students who had paid their tuition by the end of September each year, which is the deadline prior to enrollment cancellation.
UM said the current figure of 588 students will likely only increase before they calculate end-of-semester enrollment because of extended tuition payment deadlines due to COVID-19.
“This data also reflects that there are currently about 200 students whose status was canceled (the last week of September) because they didn't pay their tuition bill. UM is working directly with many of these students to work through their financial hardships to get them re-enrolled,” said Dave Kuntz, director of strategic communications, in an email last week.
End of semester numbers for fall 2019 show Native American enrollment at 490, still an increase of 20% if current figures hold. Between fall 2018 and 2019, UM saw Native American enrollment increase by 20 students, or 4.26% comparatively.
“I was so glad to see our numbers,” said Michelle Guzman, director of American Indian Student Services on campus. “I’ve been waiting for the numbers, because usually at the beginning of the semester you have a lot of people and then after a while, people trickle off, and these were the solid numbers I was waiting for, and so we’ve done good.”
Since 2013, Native American enrollment had been declining at UM. Besides a small spike in 2017, end-of-semester data show Native enrollment dropping steadily from 615 students in 2013 to a low of 470 students in 2018.
While Guzman said there’s still work to do, the uptick is the result of a combination of efforts over the last few years across campus, including streamlining information and services, expanding programs, and hiring more Native Americans to leadership positions among faculty and staff to foster a community where Indigenous students feel like they’re part of a family.
Hired in June 2018, Guzman said her main goal over the past two years has been to create a one-stop-shop model for prospective and current Native American students to make college more accessible and retain students already enrolled.
“I want things streamlined,” she said, adding prospective students are often unsure of how to apply and get financial aid, and current students sometimes struggle to stay on track because information is all over the place.
One example of this streamlining comes in the form of a checklist that goes out to high schools across the state, including on the reservations.
The simple, half sheet of paper Guzman created lays out the steps that students need to take to apply to UM, with specific questions targeted at Native American students about tribal enrollment and tuition and fee waiver information. On the back, there are steps to take once a student has been accepted.
“I’m pulling everything together into one spot, so students aren’t feeling overwhelmed,” she said. She’s also pulled tutors to work directly with Native students, so there’s no time limit for sessions, and she works with local Missoula Native American groups to get students involved in cultural activities off campus.
This year, UM also launched the Montana 10 project, a new pilot program that offers academic, social, and financial support designed to help students succeed in college. UM was not able to provide data for exactly how many of the students involved with Montana 10 are Native American because the information is self-reported, but confirmed it’s a sizable chunk of the cohort.
The pilot project is based on a model called ASAP, Accelerated Study in Associate Programs, developed at CUNY, City University of New York, and is shown to increase graduation and retention. The students in the program receive financial support, tutoring, direct advising and are put on a career track. In addition, the program incorporates mental health care and wellness, and addresses food and housing insecurity.
Joseph Grady, an advisor for Montana 10 who works directly with the Native American students in the program, said programs like Montana 10 are appealing to students because they often arrive on campus and during the first few weeks and even through the first year, feel completely lost. These students sometimes feel so overwhelmed, they drop out and return home, he added.
“What we’ve been able to do effectively (with Montana 10) … is literally have conversations one-on-one with these students, address some of these gaps in information and so forth or maybe some of the areas where they would feel kind of lost,” Grady said. “We’ve been able to work through those circumstances with them in very academic, coaching-type ways.”
Grady is a member of the Blackfeet Tribe and recently graduated from UM. He said the hiring of Native Americans to leadership positions has had a huge impact on bringing Native students to campus.
“What this says immediately, directly and without equivocation to the Indigenous students in higher education is … it actually exemplifies to the students that not only is (supporting Native students) something that we’re promoting, but also investing in.”
Brad Hall, a Blackfeet educator, was hired last year as UM’s first tribal outreach specialist after President Seth Bodnar created the position. He works to strengthen UM’s ties to the state’s tribal colleges.
Hall has seen expansions in programs geared towards Native American students in the past year he said are helping increase enrollment, including the 2 + 2 program, which has enabled students to start work on a bachelor’s degree at Blackfeet Community College and complete it through UM, typically spending two years at the community college and then finishing at UM. He’s working to expand the program to tribal colleges around the state.
“One example is the social work program has expanded from being initially offered at Blackfeet Community College to several other tribal colleges in the state of Montana,” he said.
In the coming year, he’ll be working to design custom outreach plans for the state’s tribal communities.
“The tribal college presidents were very clear that they want to see us more in the communities,” he said. “That will optimize our ability to recruit, and it will expand our scope of community engagement.”
He’s also seen increased attention on university-based scholarships that are obligated specifically for Native American students.
“Providing access is one thing, but being able to finance your education is quite another challenge for many of our students.”
Hall too agreed that the representation of Indigenous people among UM’s faculty and staff makes the campus more appealing to Native students.
“UM has really worked to build a strong critical mass of Native American faculty and staff. That overall supports the formation of the campus being integrated into a Native community, so our students can feel comfortable and have mentors and see people that are just like them working in areas that are critical to the support of them.”
Grady said the increased Native enrollment is encouraging, because it shows UM administration is taking guidance from the Native American staff and faculty members they’ve put in such leadership roles.
“Our Native staff and faculty population on campus has been expressing the need for these types of programs to make campus and college more accessible across the board and focus those conversations on Native students and there have been people here advocating for this stuff, and to me it shows that the university is starting to listen,” he said.
Besides the academic and financial support, Guzman said the main reason UM is attractive to Native American students is because they’re building a sense of community for them on campus.
“The number one thing is being able to have a place to call home. That’s been my goal,” Guzman said, adding the Native garden around the Payne Family Native American Center, where students can harvest culturally significant plants, and the beading class she teaches weekly, are small things that make students feel welcome.
“It’s just those little things, making the Center our little home,” she said. “I’ve lived both on the reservation and in the city … and it’s always having those connections, connecting with who you are as an Indigenous person (that’s important).”
On the reservations, news travels by word-of-mouth, she said, and as UM has gotten a reputation for being supportive of Native students not only academically and financially, but through a sense of community as well, more and more students have applied.
“In Native communities, word-of-mouth is really big and we’re real fortunate in Montana. We have seven reservations, we have 13 tribes and so within those reservations, our communities, it’s really communication,” she said.
It’s important that UM continue efforts to retain and raise Native American enrollment, Guzman said, because it’s bringing more and needed diversity to campus.
“I think as Native people and our experiences, we have a lot to offer too. And I think together we can just really grow and flourish here at UM and just become such an amazing university with this diversity and understanding of who we are as Native people.”
“The increase is just the beginning of our story,” Hall said. “It gives us the confidence to move forward.”
