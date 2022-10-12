University of Montana's SARC gets grant for sexual assault prevention

The Student Advocacy Resource Center at the University of Montana received a $300,000 federal grant to support its continued work on domestic violence and sexual assault prevention.

Jen Euell, the director of SARC, applied for the grant from the national Office of Violence Against Women for the first time last year, but came up short. From the notes she received, she reworked the application and came out on top this year.

“Oh my gosh, I was floored because I was not successful the first year and so I was prepared to not be successful again,” Euell said. “I am just happy that we have this increased capacity for the university.”

Housed in the university’s Curry Health Center, SARC is often the first call students and other community members make after experiencing sexual violence or assault.

The grant will help fund the UM Prevention Education Anti-Violence Collaborative Effort, or PEACE, Project with about $100,000 being spent each year for three years. A portion will help hire a PEACE Project director, who will help add more capacity to SARC.

The PEACE Project is an updated rendition of the University Council on Sexual Assault. In addition to supporting survivors of sexual assault, the project aims dig into prevention efforts.

For the last two years, SARC was part of a national initiative called Culture of Respect, which strives to end sexual violence on campuses by providing tools and other prevention programs to participating colleges.

It allowed SARC to measure the university against a national standard to help improve its response to sexual violence as well as related campus policies.

“What we recognized is that if we really wanted to make quick progress we needed more capacity,” Euell said.

A goal of the PEACE Project is to create more anti-violence training for students, staff and faculty at the university, particularly for marginalized groups.

Additionally, SARC will be able to send a group of its staff and community partners to a national training to meet with staff from other universities who received the grant.

“Our campus and community will be trained in the current best practices in violence response and prevention, and they will be able to take that training and bring it back here and apply it on campus and in the community,” Euell said.

The university recently hired Alison Pepper, a former Missoula College professor and coordinator of prevention education at SARC, to fill a new role as director of equity, empowerment and prevention.

“My hope is both with (Pepper’s) additional capacity in this new position and this grant and the position that will come with it, we will be able to have a robust, multipronged violence prevention approach,” Euell said.