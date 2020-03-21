University students work through disruption of scattered campuses

Montana university students across the state, from Billings to Havre to Dillon, are working through the challenges that come along with a global pandemic. Those include isolation and uncertainty, lack of access to essentials such as the internet, and remote learning for hands-on programs such as diesel technology and horsemanship.

By the time officials asked students not to return to campuses, many had already left, leaving behind belongings they may not have planned to live without long term. Students are being asked to gather their things now or wait until the end of the semester to come pack up their dorms, so Marriner said he is moving his things into a storage unit in the basement as he prepares to leave town in a hurry.

As for his classes, he had already planned on taking those online, albeit not from the East Coast, as the announcement came a week ahead of the ask to vacate. He said he would prefer to be in class with his professors, but he’d heard from many of his faculty and figured it would be OK.

Students weren’t forced to vacate their dorms, as some don’t have access to the internet or other tools necessary for remote learning at their family homes, if they even have a family home to which to return, UM spokesperson Paula Short said. Those students are welcome to stay in the dorms.