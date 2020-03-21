University students work through disruption of scattered campuses

The bustle of the University of Montana died down for spring break as usual, but then it kept dying. Drew Marriner watched as his friends living in the Knowles Hall dorm with him left Missoula, most with no plans to return. He was planning to spend spring break and the rest of his semester in town, but by the time this story is ink on the page, Marriner, a wildlife biology freshman, will be on a flight home to Hanover, Massachusetts.
“My parents are panicked, we’re getting emails telling us we shouldn’t be coming back from spring break,” he said. “So I’m a little disappointed, not really ready to go home yet. It’s been a great year here in Missoula. To go back early, there’s not a whole lot there. It’s not necessarily that there’s nothing to do — I guess annoying is the word that comes to my mind.”
He’s passed the time since Montana’s first coronavirus cases were reported mainly stuck in his dorm room, which he said was isolating but also somewhat relaxing. He spends evenings playing video games or listening to music with the remaining few guys on his floor. He said he wasn’t concerned about keeping distant from them because they’ve been doing everything together — if one has it, they all have it by now.
But with more new cases reported everyday in the state and officials attempting to stem the spread of coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, the Montana University System advised students who left campus, and especially those who left the state, to not come back if possible.
Montana university students across the state, from Billings to Havre to Dillon, are working through the challenges that come along with a global pandemic. Those include isolation and uncertainty, lack of access to essentials such as the internet, and remote learning for hands-on programs such as diesel technology and horsemanship.
By the time officials asked students not to return to campuses, many had already left, leaving behind belongings they may not have planned to live without long term. Students are being asked to gather their things now or wait until the end of the semester to come pack up their dorms, so Marriner said he is moving his things into a storage unit in the basement as he prepares to leave town in a hurry.
As for his classes, he had already planned on taking those online, albeit not from the East Coast, as the announcement came a week ahead of the ask to vacate. He said he would prefer to be in class with his professors, but he’d heard from many of his faculty and figured it would be OK.
Students weren’t forced to vacate their dorms, as some don’t have access to the internet or other tools necessary for remote learning at their family homes, if they even have a family home to which to return, UM spokesperson Paula Short said. Those students are welcome to stay in the dorms.
Professors and instructors have been at work over spring break finding the best ways to teach a class that isn’t present, mainly through the internet. Short said that UM was working a small handful of classes through an approval process that would allow some limited in-person options if absolutely necessary. But even at some of the other MUS campuses with extensive hands-on degrees, such as MSU Northern, the line was drawn absolutely.
No classes will be meeting in person in Havre, even in programs like diesel technology and nursing, which Caleb Hutchins, an instructional designer for the Office of Teaching and Learning Excellence at Northern, described as very hands-on.
“To answer how we are making that transition, it’s a case-by-case basis,” he said. “Some of these labs, we’ll be able to replicate parts of what they do online with video demonstrations. Some are looking at virtual simulations from textbook companies and industry training components that exist, these are available sometimes online.”
But asked about whether all classes will be ready to go on Monday when classes resume, he was less optimistic. While he said every class will likely have something to do, it may not be exactly what was planned.
“The nursing program, they have a pretty good plan to replicate clinical hours that meets accreditation standards. Theirs is online simulations,” he said. “Some of the others it might take a while, and there probably will be some disruption in delivering those classes. The key is for instructors to be in touch with students, and for them and us to be transparent with students about where things are at.”
A couple hundred miles south, at UM Western, another campus with plenty of hands-on programs not ideally taught online, like horsemanship, is finding ways to head online. Operating on a block schedule, the Dillon campus was already on spring break when Montana’s first COVID-19 cases were reported. Officials there decided to extend spring break an extra week, giving students and professors enough time to move to remote learning without the burden of a week of in-person classes.
Adrianna Pittman, a junior at Western, works as a residence hall assistant, but was among the students asked to move out of the dorms. She’s also one of the students who does not have internet access at her family home, and said she was definitely somewhat anxious about moving to remote learning.
Fortunately she’s from about 20 miles outside Dillon, she said, and plans to commute into town with her mom every day to access her classes from the internet on campus. She said the library was still open, but staff were closing down enough computers to keep people at least the recommended 6 feet apart.
“I”m not going to lie, I’m slightly stressed,” she said. “Also being an RA, things are just crazy. But I think overall, everyone is doing their best at adapting. Every kid has a different situation. Our seniors are worrying about graduating and getting all their experiential learning. Right now I can’t say much more about what’s working or what’s not. Once this next week starts, we’ll find out.”