Unsanctioned homeless camp cleaned; approved site miles away eyed for extension

Volunteers have cleaned up over 15 tons of trash from the homeless encampment near the Reserve Street Bridge over the last month and hurried to get another load out on Friday.

They're working to get as much as possible before the river hits the high water mark this spring and washes it all downstream.

Meanwhile, several local organizations are looking into the possibility of extending management of the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS), a government-sanctioned camp for unsheltered people near Miller Creek. That site is now home to many of the former residents of the Reserve Street camp.

Kevin Davis is one of the organizers of the volunteer group that hauled over 50 garbage bags of trash from the Reserve Street site on Friday. There are still many people living on the land, which is mostly owned by the Montana Department of Transportation and is surrounded by private property.

"Republic Services told us we've taken in over 15 tons in the last 30 days," Davis said. "That's from a combination of a few different groups doing cleanups, mine included. We did one on April 9 as well, and we accomplished a lot in four hours. We were overwhelmed by the amount of trash in the area."

Republic Services is allowing the volunteers to dump what they collect at the landfill for free.