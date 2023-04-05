Winterlike weather will tangle with a taste of spring this weekend in western Montana, threatening unpredictable avalanches and sudden flooding.

Cold conditions and regular snowfall in recent weeks have allowed a winterlike snowpack — rife with poorly bonded weak layers — to persist into spring. That means that avalanche problems and excellent powder skiing, more associated with mid-winter, are still present in the mountains across the region. In a public presentation Tuesday night, West Central Montana Avalanche Center Director Jeff Carty said that snow conditions were already spring-like this time last year. But this year, he said, "It’s been a pretty good winter and it continues to be winter ... it just keeps snowing."

But this weekend, valley temperatures will reach the low 60s, mountain temperatures could hit the 40s and rain could fall up to 7,000 feet elevation. That could lead to unpredictable avalanche problems involving heavy, wet snow. And it could result in a rapid melt-off of snow that causes flooding at lower elevations.

Mountains across the region hold about the normal amount of water in the snowpack at high elevations. But snowpack at mid-elevation is higher than normal — the product of an unusually cold winter that allowed snow to accumulate and remain at lower elevations than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation warned, "Recent snowmelt is creating localized flooding around the state, serving as a reminder that large-scale flooding could be in the future." Last year, a powerful mid-June rain-on-snow event in south-central Montana led to historic, catastrophic flooding around the Beartooth Mountains. Devastation stretched from Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming to Gardiner and Cooke City in Montana.

The agency advised Montanans to prepare for flooding now by removing snow on and around homes; elevating or anchoring utility equipment; clearing gutters; and checking and maintaining sump pumps. The agencies also advised that residents keep extra drinking water on hand, secure important personal documents and be ready to elevate furniture and possessions in homes. Information about flood insurance is available at floodsmart.gov.

"Rising temperatures lead to snowmelt and the breakup of ice on rivers and streams, which can cause unpredictable and rapid flooding,” Traci Sears, the DNRC's National Flood Insurance Program coordinator, said in Wednesday's statement. "Spring and early summer storms can exacerbate snowmelt, increasing the rate of flooding even higher. Montanans should take steps now to prepare for flooding."

Adriane Beck, Missoula County's disaster and emergency services coordinator and the director of the county Office of Emergency Management, wrote in an email Wednesday that "we don't have any immediate concerns," and that her office is beginning to track weather forecasts for spring flooding potential.

Deep, low snow

This spring, there's more snow at middle elevations than in most years. On Wednesday morning, for example, a weather station at 6,250 feet elevation near the North Fork of Elk Creek north of Drummond had 12.4 inches of snow-water equivalent (SWE), or the amount of water contained in the snowpack at the station. That's only slightly above the site's normal amount, 11.4 inches SWE.

But at an adjacent station at 4,680 feet, there was 8.1 inches SWE — almost five times the normal 1.7" SWE for April 5 at that site.

That lower station, the Lubrecht Flume station, had 24 inches of snow on Wednesday. In a normal year, it would have 7 inches. That dynamic is mostly present across the region, with low-elevation weather stations recording unusually high amounts of snow, and water content, for early April. Meanwhile, there's generally average or slightly above-average amounts of snow in the high country. Mid-elevation snow will be more affected by the weekend warming and rain than the alpine snowpack, which will probably remain mostly intact and may receive more snowfall.

"The temperatures are going to rise but upper elevations are going to stay pretty moderate," Carty said, "and it’s looking like we’ll get snow down to about 6,000 feet or so."

Carty cited projections for April from the National Weather Service that predict a 40–50% chance of below-average temperatures and a 30–40% chance of above average precipitation. That means that this April "could be colder and snowier than other Aprils."

Unstable snow

The continuation of cold weather and snow means that the snowpack across much of western Montana's mountains is behaving more like a mid-winter snowpack than a springtime snowpack, Carty said. Normally, warm weather that accompanies the start of spring would consolidate layers within the snowpack as it cyclically melts and refreezes with daily temperature swings. The consolidation of layers can reduce some of the instabilities that lead to avalanches in winter.

Carty said currently, "We’re dealing with new snow instabilities … but those have gotten deeper in the past week," with up to 3 feet of new snow atop a "pretty stout (sun) crust that's buried down there." The snowpack also currently has "facets, a persistent weak layer, more associated with a mid-winter snowpack," he said, referring to angular, faceted snow crystals that don't bond to each other. Weak layers of facets can act like marbles under a dense slab of snow above, allowing it to suddenly release and slide down a slope in an avalanche.

The new snow at the top of the snowpack has remained unconsolidated in some places at middle and upper elevations, which makes dry-loose avalanches likely, according to the avalanche center. And northwest winds have raised the possibility of sensitive wind-slabs at upper elevations on wind-loaded slopes from the southwest-facing, around to the south and east, and to northeast aspects. On March 31, Avalanche Forecaster Cam Mackenzie observed an avalanche of new snow on the southeast face of Saddle Mountain, in the backcountry just outside Lost Trail Ski Area.

"It may be April, but today's avalanche problems read more like a mid-winter forecast than a spring forecast," the avalanche center reported Tuesday. "We do not often have a new persistent weak layer to deal with in April. This time of year is usually low hazard and prime time to step out into large and remote terrain. While it is tempting to still move toward that spring zone you have been thinking about all winter, current avalanche conditions are complex and it is still a winter snowpack. The good news is that with warmer temperatures to come, these problems will not last long."

But when things warm too much, melt-water runs through the snowpack and can lead to wet avalanches, in which water degrades the bonds within the snowpack and small points or an entire slab release. Sometimes the entire snowpack can release from the ground and slide. Such avalanches are especially likely late in the afternoon, when conditions have been warm for the longest, and especially when the snowpack doesn't refreeze overnight.

In some places, such as the southern Bitterroots and northern Beaverhead Mountains — the latter of which is just outside of the south end of the avalanche center's forecast area — weak layers near the bottom of the snowpack could be impacted as warm temperatures send water trickling down through the snow. Carty predicted "deep-slab instability reawakening with the warmth coming up."

The area has already seen a powerfully destructive slide: An avalanche on Copperhead Peak northeast of Salmon around March 26 or 27 obliterated about 40 acres of mature timber as it carved a new avalanche path down the mountain's northwest face. The avalanche center believes the avalanche — a hard slab of snow — broke on facets near the ground, meaning that almost the entire snowpack slid. Photos from before and after the avalanche show a newly barren face of the mountain below what had been the historic tree line, with large trees snapped into pieces and scattered throughout avalanche debris.