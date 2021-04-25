 Skip to main content
Upcoming blood drive opportunities
The following are upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities. For more information call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Columbia Falls

May 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cedar Palace Medical Center, 500 12th Ave. W.

Kalispell

May 12: noon-5:30 p.m., The Church at Creston-Lutheran, 5447 Highway 35.

Polson

May 4: Noon-5 p.m., Kwa Taq Nuk Resort, 49708 U.S. Highway 93.

May 8: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 209 Ridgewater Drive.

Ronan

May 14: noon-5 p.m., Glacier View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 36334 Mud Creek Lane.

Libby

May 6: noon - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 W. Second St.

Missoula

May 3: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Gray Wolf Peak Casino, 20750 US-93.

May 4: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Pint for a Pint Blood Drive, 100 Madison St.

May 5: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive sponsored by TrailWest Bank, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6-7.

May 6: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive sponsored by TrailWest Bank, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6-7.

Seeley Lake

May 5: noon-5:30 p.m., Seeley-Swan High School, 456 Airport Road.

Hamilton

May 11: 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 275 Hattie Lane.

