Upcoming meeting to discuss conservation easements

The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings regarding land under conservation easement in northwest Montana.

These meetings will focus on lands under the following easements: Haskill Basin near Whitefish, Trumbull Creek near Whitefish and Lost Trail near Marion.

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust or government agency that permanently limits uses of the land to protect its conservation values. FWP holds these easements to protect vital fish and wildlife habitat, retain working lands and maintain recreational access opportunities for the public.

Lands under easement remain in private ownership and management, and landowners continue to pay property taxes.

The upcoming meetings are required annually and provide a forum for discussion of any issues related to public use, land use, access issues, conditions or other issues regarding conservation easement lands.

Meetings will be held on:

Jan. 5 regarding Haskill Basin and Trumbulll conservation easements near Whitefish. Meeting will be held at Whitefish City Hall in the Whitefish Room at 5:30 p.m. at 418 Ease Second St.

Jan. 10 regarding Lost Trail Conservation Easement near Marion at 10 a.m. at Libby City Hall's Ponderosa Room at 952 E. Spruce St.

Earlier meetings this winter were held with landowners and partners involved in the Swan Valley, Lazy Creek, Kootenai Valleys, Kootenai Forestlands and Thompson-Fisher conservation easements.

For more information, contact Leah Breidinger at lbreidinger@mt.gov or 406-751-4573.