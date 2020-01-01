Weather conditions were worsening Wednesday evening as search and rescue crews looked for two snowmobilers buried in an avalanche in the Lake Dinah area in the afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
One individual was able to get out and called 9-1-1, according to the post. Sheriff's spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said search and rescue crews and K9 units were looking for the other two individuals, and emergency responders were hoping helicopter assistance would join; it was not yet clear where the snowmobilers were from.
Wednesday evening, MESI, Missoula Emergency Services, Inc., reported one advanced life support ambulance had been cleared from the scene by the incident commander after roughly an hour and a half. The ambulance had not transported anyone, and MESI had no additional information on the search.
The Sheriff's Office could not be reached again later in the evening for a status on the search, but Bassett earlier said updates would be posted to the agency's Facebook page.
Earlier in the day, Bassett had said weather would determine how long the crews could stay out, and later Wednesday evening, search and rescue reported "weather conditions are extremely tough." According to the Sheriff's Office, search crews include Seeley-Swan SAR (Search and Rescue), Missoula County SAR and their SAR K9s, MESI, and Seeley Fire.
"The National Weather Service has predicted that search conditions through this evening into tonight will include wet snow and windy conditions. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour," said an updated social media post from the Sheriff's Office.
"The wet nature of the snow will result in compacting accumulation, but an additional 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected tonight with 1 to 3 inches on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly cool tonight, with wind chill readings possibly approaching zero by the early morning hours Thursday. Snow will gradually wind down Thursday afternoon along with decreasing wind gusts. Please keep these folks in your thoughts as they head up into tough conditions."
Earlier in the afternoon, Bassett had said the extent of the slide was not immediately known, and it wasn't immediately clear how many people were searching. "There's a lot of moving parts," she said.
The search took place in the same area volunteers overcame "extremely difficult" weather conditions in the middle of December to rescue five snowmobilers after crews were notified the riders were in trouble. One snowmobiler had to swim out of Lake Dinah after his machine went through the ice, but no one needed medical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office also noted avalanche danger was considered high in several areas of Missoula County, including the southern Swan, southern Missions, Rattlesnake, and southern Bitterroot mountains, according to the National Weather Service. "Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain."
"New heavy snow, warm temperatures and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. The new snow is stressing the weak layers in the snowpack," the post said.