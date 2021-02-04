Update: Deputies arrest man after Sage Street standoff

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Thursday after he barricaded himself in a house on 4700 Sage Street for almost four hours.

Officers blocked off access to the west Missoula neighborhood shortly before 4 p.m. after reports of a violent disturbance where one person received serious injuries.

MSCO public information officer Jeanette Smith said residents were asked to stay away from the area south of the Knife River gravel pits on Thursday evening. Traffic was re-allowed shortly after the man was arrested at 7:50 p.m.

One person was removed from the home and taken to a hospital earlier in the afternoon, Smith said. Only one other person, the suspect, was apparently left in the home when officers arrived.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said the disturbance involved an assault with a weapon, "in which one individual is believed to have sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injury."

Law enforcement vehicles and a special-tactics van took positions on both ends of Sage Street. A K-9 dog unit was on scene and armed deputies with night-vision equipment were surrounding the home.

Around 6 p.m., deputies used a loudspeaker at the home, asking the occupants of the home to come outside and talk.