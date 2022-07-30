UPDATE: Fire advances on Elmo, Flathead Lake

Fast action Friday night kept a wildfire from reaching the west shore of Flathead Lake, but conditions remain tense through the hot weekend.

About 4,000 acres of grassland and forest burned by Saturday morning in the Elmo 2 fire, which started about 6:30 p.m. Friday. It appeared to have combined with a much smaller Eagle Mountain fire as they burned through forest between Lake Mary Ronan and the Hog Heaven Range of hills northwest of Big Arm Bay.

Within two hours of ignition, the fires had expanded to about 2,000 acres, forcing evacuations in the Elmo vicinity and threatening homes from Dayton to Big Arm.

Smokejumpers, aerial tankers and fire departments from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Rollins, Hot Springs, Polson, Ronan, Finley Point/Yellow Bay and Mission all sent 100 personnel to the fire Friday night.

The Red Cross chapter in Polson arranged a pancake breakfast for evacuated families and travelers at the Linderman School parking lot, which was opened for campers to relocate. A Polson Chamber of Commerce notice stated no donations were needed as of Saturday morning, but that could change depending on fire progression.

The CSKT Council also opened space for evacuees to park trailers at the Salish Kootenai Gym in Pablo.

Highway 28 remains closed for 10 miles around Elmo. Traffic on Highway 93 around the west shore of Flathead Lake was intermittent and affected by poor visibility from smoke.

Homes between Dayton, Elmo and Big Arm were in various levels of evacuation preparation, with Elmo residents along Highway 28 ordered to leave Friday evening according to Polson Fire officials.

Residents along Highway 93 as it curves around Big Arm Bay were at evacuation levels 1 or 2, meaning they should be considering or prepared to leave. Evacuation orders were also being prepared for homes along Lake Mary Ronan Road.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks evacuated and closed state parks at Lake Mary Ronan and Big Arm Friday night.

An extensive power outage around the northwest shore of Flathead Lake complicated communications for many Friday evening. Power appeared to be restored for most residents by Saturday.

Winds Friday evening appeared to push the front of the blaze from its origin, about 8 miles west of Lakeside, eastward toward Flathead's west shore. Satellite imagery from the National Weather Service showed it creating its own pyrocumulus cloud around 7 p.m. Friday.

Southwest winds were blowing at 5 to 7 mph in the fire area Friday night, and were expected to continue through Saturday. NWS forecasts for Sunday included potential wind gusts of 20 mph or more that afternoon.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation placed the Eagle Mountain fire's starting point about 5 miles north of Lake Mary Ronan.

However, photographs on social media showed smoke columns approaching the grasslands between the Hog Heaven Range of hills and Highway 28 northwest of Elmo. By Friday night, flames could be seen cresting Hog Heaven's ridgeline northwest of Polson.