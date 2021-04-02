UPDATE: I-90 westbound reopens after closure due to grass fire

Westbound lanes on Interstate 90 were closed for about an hour Friday after a pickup truck caught fire.

The driver of the truck was transporting some kind of paint primer in the truck bed that ignited, said Sgt. Sean Finley of the Montana Highway Patrol.

The truck became fully engulfed and witnesses described a small explosion, Finley said. The flames spilled off the interstate and caused a small grass fire.

Officials diverted traffic off the interstate at Airway Boulevard for about an hour before reopening a single lane. After responders put out the fires, they were waiting for the truck to cool down before attempting to remove it, Finley said.

