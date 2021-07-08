UPDATE: Jury acquits man accused of threatening Missoula City Council

On Thursday evening, a jury acquitted Brandon Bryant, a Missoula man accused of threatening and intimidating city council members in late 2019 and early 2020.
Bryant yelled at council members and Mayor John Engen over the issue of Tax Increment Financing at a Nov. 18, 2019 council meeting, leading the mayor to temporarily pause the proceedings.
A few months later, on Jan. 8, 2020, Bryant appeared again before the council with a stick and made comments against TIF, saying it could end people’s lives in ways worse than death.
Later that month, council members received an edited version of one of Bryant’s YouTube videos in which he listed people to “eliminate” as targets, including the city council and people he worked with in the military.
He was acquitted of one felony count of threats in official and political matters or alternatively, one count of felony intimidation. Testimony stretched from Tuesday to Thursday.
Council members Bryan von Lossberg, Julie Merritt and Gwen Jones were called as witnesses by the prosecution, detailing how they felt threatened because of Bryant’s actions.
Bryant was represented by Jacob Coolidge, whose lines of questioning largely focused on whether council members felt unsafe or threatened by Bryant’s comments in the YouTube video and at meetings.
Coolidge called council members Heather Harp, John Contos and Jesse Ramos as witnesses. They testified they did not feel unsafe or threatened by Bryant.
Mayor Engen testified that he was not afraid of Bryant's behavior, though he and other people were uncomfortable.
Bryant, testifying in his defense, spoke at length about his time in the Air Force, specifically his work in drone programs and the long-lasting trauma he claimed to sustain as a result of that line of work.
“I cried every time I witnessed a death,” Bryant said. “It absolutely destroyed me.”
He did not expect his video to be sent to council members, he said, adding the video was edited in a way that took his statements out of context.
He continued to say he does not condone physical violence. During cross-examination, Missoula Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings asked Bryant if he is comfortable with physically harming others.
Bryant replied if the parties in question were killing others, he wouldn't have anything against it.
In closing arguments, Jennings reminded the jury there are limits to the First Amendment, namely death threats, adding that what Bryant said incited fear in some city council and community members and encroached on their personal safety.
“You can’t threaten to kill city council members. Words matter,” he said. “You saw tears on the stand from city council members who haven’t been able to let this go.”
Jennings asked the jury to consider what Bryant was intending when he made his comments.
Countering Jennings' closing statements, Coolidge argued Bryant’s statements don’t fall out of protected speech under the First Amendment and lacked intent to threaten or cause physical harm to the city council.