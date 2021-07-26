UPDATE: Lost firefighter rescued; Missoula air quality 'unhealthy'

A firefighter went missing for a few hours Sunday evening while responding to the Granite Pass Complex blaze, which is burning off U.S. Highway 12 near the Idaho border.

He was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. and found unharmed shortly after midnight by Missoula County Search and Rescue volunteers after a ground and air search, according to a news release.

He was tired and thirsty but uninjured, and able to make his way out unassisted.

The incident occurred as teams around western Montana continue to respond to several fire starts in the region that have burned thousands of acres.

The Granite Pass Complex has reached 3,726 acres burned and is 3% contained. Resources are focusing on preventing the BM Hill fire from crossing the highway, which authorities say will minimize impacts to travel and commerce and allow them to start implementing indirect strategy on surrounding blazes.

Pre-evacuation warnings are now in effect for the Harlow and Ashley areas for the Thorne Creek Fire, which is ablaze about five miles northeast of Thompson Falls. Areas with evacuation orders are described as “residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South.”