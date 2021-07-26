UPDATE: Lost firefighter rescued; Missoula air quality 'unhealthy'

A firefighter went missing for a few hours Sunday evening while responding to the Granite Pass Complex blaze, which is burning off U.S. Highway 12 near the Idaho border.
He was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. and found unharmed shortly after midnight by Missoula County Search and Rescue volunteers after a ground and air search, according to a news release.
He was tired and thirsty but uninjured, and able to make his way out unassisted.
The incident occurred as teams around western Montana continue to respond to several fire starts in the region that have burned thousands of acres.
The Granite Pass Complex has reached 3,726 acres burned and is 3% contained. Resources are focusing on preventing the BM Hill fire from crossing the highway, which authorities say will minimize impacts to travel and commerce and allow them to start implementing indirect strategy on surrounding blazes.
Pre-evacuation warnings are now in effect for the Harlow and Ashley areas for the Thorne Creek Fire, which is ablaze about five miles northeast of Thompson Falls. Areas with evacuation orders are described as “residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South.”
Sanders County sheriff's deputies traveled door-to-door notifying residents and checking that security measures are in place to protect private property.
As of Monday, the fire remains at 0% containment and has burned 5,627 acres. Three people have been injured.
The Hay Creek fire, burning about four miles west of Polebridge, has increased to 1,158 acres burned, according to a Monday update from the Flathead National Forest. It is 0% contained. Spot fires popping up south of the fire have been tampered by bucket drops by a Type 1 helicopter.
As the fire continues to grow, mostly on the west flank, the Flathead County sheriff's department has expanded its evacuation warning to include all residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms up to and including Moose Creek Road.
Air quality still 'unhealthy'
Missoula County and the region continue to experience smoke-filled air. Air quality was “unhealthy” Monday in Seeley Lake and Lolo and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Missoula and Frenchtown.
The air quality alert also included 11 other Montana counties — Ravalli, Beaverhead, Carbon, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Park, Pondera, Powder River, Powell and Sweet Grass.
A temporary particulate monitor has been placed in Lolo and data about the region’s air quality from the device can be accessed at the Environmental Protection Agency’s fire and smoke map.
Air quality was expected to remain in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category for most of Monday in Frenchtown, Seeley Lake and Missoula, with periods of “moderate” air quality possible in the afternoon for Missoula, according to an update from Missoula County.
When air quality is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
When air quality hits “unhealthy,” active children and adults, and people who have a chronic condition, such as asthma or another respiratory disease, or cardiovascular disease, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.