UPDATE: Missing girl located by Blackfeet law
UPDATE: Missing girl located by Blackfeet law

Julia HeavyGun.

Julia HeavyGun

Blackfeet Law Enforcement has located a missing 13-year-old who they were attempting to find when she was reported missing on Sunday. 

Julia HeavyGun was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday, according to a Blackfeet Law Enforcement Facebook post. She is now reported to be safe. 

