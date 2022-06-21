UPDATE: Missing Native woman located in Missoula

A 33-year-old Native American woman missing out of Missoula was found safe Monday.

Megan Lynn Pinkerton was reporting missing to Missoula police on June 17. She was located Monday evening. She is a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux Tribe, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Database.

The database listed Pinkerton as having last contact on April 1, but Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said Pinkerton was located shortly after April 1 and was reported missing again to Missoula police last Friday.

All information in the missing persons database comes directly from what local law enforcement agencies enter into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database of missing persons, press secretary Emilee Cantrell said in an email.

Arnold explained no two missing persons cases are the same, and there are several possible scenarios for investigations involving missing adults.

Pinkerton’s case was assigned to Missoula police investigators, Arnold added.

While Native Americans comprise about 6.7% of the state's population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state's active missing persons cases, according to a 2017-2019 missing persons report from the DOJ.

