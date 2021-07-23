UPDATE: Missoula County sheriff lifts evacuation warning after Seeley Lake structure fire

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office canceled an evacuation warning issued Thursday evening for Seeley Lake residents stretching from Highway 83 up to Redwood Lane to Badger Court to the east, and from Redwood Lane north on Spruce and Tamarack Drive to Cottonwood Lane.
The cancellation came on Friday morning.
Deputies responded to a structure fire to assist Seeley Lake Rural Fire about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Juniper Drive in Seeley Lake, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.
When they arrived, multiple structures were fully engulfed and gusts of wind were a concern for spreading the blaze. Deputies will remain in the area to assist and will update notifications as needed.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
