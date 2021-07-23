 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Missoula County sheriff lifts evacuation warning after Seeley Lake structure fire
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

UPDATE: Missoula County sheriff lifts evacuation warning after Seeley Lake structure fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office canceled an evacuation warning issued Thursday evening for Seeley Lake residents stretching from Highway 83 up to Redwood Lane to Badger Court to the east, and from Redwood Lane north on Spruce and Tamarack Drive to Cottonwood Lane.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cancellation came on Friday morning. 

Deputies responded to a structure fire to assist Seeley Lake Rural Fire about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Juniper Drive in Seeley Lake, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.

When they arrived, multiple structures were fully engulfed and gusts of wind were a concern for spreading the blaze. Deputies will remain in the area to assist and will update notifications as needed.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News