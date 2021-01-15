 Skip to main content
Update: Missoula courthouse escapee apprehended
breaking topical top story

Update: Missoula courthouse escapee apprehended

Cole Bates

Cole Bates

 Missoula County Sheriff's Department

UPDATE: Cole Bates has been found and taken into custody without incident.

Thank you to the community for providing information and all those that assisted in the search.

A man escaped from Missoula County Sheriff’s Office custody Friday after being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cole Bates, 19, was sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections, with five years suspended for a felony charge of assault with a weapon. After sentencing Bates, Missoula District Judge Shane A. Vannatta ordered deputies to take him into custody.

At about 11:15 a.m., Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman was told Bates escaped while he was being escorted to a patrol vehicle for transport to the Missoula County Detention Facility. Prior to Bates’ sentencing, he was on supervised release and was being monitored by a GPS unit. It is not clear yet whether that unit is still tracking Bates’ location, Handelman said.

Bates was last seen near the Orange Street Bridge. In the alert, UM officials said nothing indicated Bates was headed to the campus and the release was sent out as a precaution.

According to a public safety notice from the University of Montana, Bates is 5-foot-7, weighs about 165 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.  He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “KING” on the front and a crown in white. Bates may be in handcuffs. Due to the charge and his sentencing, he is considered dangerous.

Handelman said he will wait to see law enforcement reports about the incident before making a decision about additional charges for Bates.

