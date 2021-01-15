Update: Missoula courthouse escapee apprehended

UPDATE: Cole Bates has been found and taken into custody without incident.

Thank you to the community for providing information and all those that assisted in the search.

A man escaped from Missoula County Sheriff’s Office custody Friday after being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cole Bates, 19, was sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections, with five years suspended for a felony charge of assault with a weapon. After sentencing Bates, Missoula District Judge Shane A. Vannatta ordered deputies to take him into custody.

At about 11:15 a.m., Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman was told Bates escaped while he was being escorted to a patrol vehicle for transport to the Missoula County Detention Facility. Prior to Bates’ sentencing, he was on supervised release and was being monitored by a GPS unit. It is not clear yet whether that unit is still tracking Bates’ location, Handelman said.

Bates was last seen near the Orange Street Bridge. In the alert, UM officials said nothing indicated Bates was headed to the campus and the release was sent out as a precaution.