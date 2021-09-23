 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missoula emergency crews recover body in Clark Fork River
River search

Divers with Missoula County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue look for a body in the Clark Fork River on Thursday morning. Missoula emergency personnel recovered a body at about 2:30 p.m. from the Clark Fork River near Tower Street.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula emergency personnel recovered a body Thursday afternoon from the Clark Fork River near Tower Street.

The body was found at about 2:30 p.m., a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews responded late Thursday morning to the confluence of the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers in the Orchard Homes area for a report of a possible body in the water. The call came in at 11:10 a.m.

Emergency crews, including Missoula Rural Fire Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies and Missoula County Search and Rescue, were working off an access point off Mullan Road on the river between Tower Street and Schmidt Road.

Personnel were searching the area by foot as well as with a small river boat.

While the search started at the Schmidt Road and Tower Street areas, Missoula Rural Fire Assistant Chief Paul Finlay said the places crews were looking widened throughout the day.

The name of the deceased and cause of death have not been released yet, and the investigation is still active.

