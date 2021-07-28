UPDATE: Missoula man accused of strangling partner released on own recognizance

A Missoula man accused of strangling his partner and threatening to kill her was released on his own recognizance Wednesday afternoon.

Alek R. Eggett, 29, made his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with one count of strangulation of a partner or family member — first offense, a felony.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal said because Eggett will be monitored through GPS tracking and pre-trial supervision, he believes safety will be provided for the community and victim.

Bail was initially set at $50,000 during Eggett's first appearance in court on Monday.

Missoula police responded to Washburn Street for a report of domestic violence about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The caller, a woman, said her partner, Eggett, had strangled her and physically assaulted her in other ways. She was eventually able to escape to speak with law enforcement and get treatment for her injuries at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

When speaking with detectives, the woman told them Eggett had been physically violent with her several times throughout their relationship, including previous instances of strangulation. During this altercation, she said Eggett told her he was going to kill her.