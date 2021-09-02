UPDATE: 3 juveniles detained in lockdown at Missoula's Hellgate High School

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a wide range — suspension and expulsion — there’s just a lot of different things that can happen and we are way too early to talk about what student discipline might look like (in this scenario),” Miller said.

Parents and students gathered outside the school’s entrance near the corner of Gerald and Eddy avenues, anxiously sharing updates about what they’d heard from people inside the building.

Elizabeth Dove, who had two students inside the school at the time of lockdown, lives a few blocks away. One of her children was locked down in an art classroom and was still doing work.

Dove assumed the situation was serious but was unsure of what was happening indoors during the lockdown, as her children reportedly had not heard or seen anything to provide more context.

Regardless, she said she was anxious — and disappointed.

“I’m just so deeply disappointed in this dystopian situation, I mean the children are in there with masks because of the pandemic and during a lockdown, and I’m sure the teachers are terrified and don’t know what to do,” Dove said.