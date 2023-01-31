UPDATE: Multi-car pileup blocks I-90 near Drummond

Both east- and westbound lanes of I-90 just west of Drummond were blocked Tuesday due to a large wreck.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reported that a multi-car pileup on I-90 west near mile marker 144 was called in at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency teams were on-scene, and injuries were reported.

Roads are ice-covered due to recent freezing temperatures, and officials are urging people to drive with caution.

UPDATE: According to a later update, seven vehicles, including two commercial motor vehicles; three passenger vehicles and two wreckers were involved, according to Highway Patrol.

A westbound commercial vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and collided with the dividing concrete barrier, according to the latest release, causing the vehicle to travel into the eastbound lanes, where other vehicles collided with it. The two wreckers that were hit were already stopped at the location at another crash. These are preliminary findings, the Highway Patrol said. The investigation is ongoing.

I-90 was expected to be completely open Tuesday night. Traffic was already flowing in both directions at 8:15 p.m.