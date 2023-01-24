 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Police confront pre-dawn suspect in Missoula

Missoula Police officers removed a white camper from Hawthorne Street Tuesday morning after confronting a suspect with dogs and tactical vehicles.

The incident started at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Toole Avenue and Hawthorn streets. Officers went door to door warning residents to shelter in place on the north side of their homes along Toole.

Witnesses said they could see more than 10 law enforcement vehicles in the area, including a large armored assault vehicle and several officers with dogs. A witness heard two loud "bangs" shortly after 5:30, followed by two more at 6:05 a.m.

The incident resolved about 6:30 a.m. when officers used tear gas on the vehicle. They again went house to house telling residents the danger was over. 

A tow truck came at 8:15 a.m. to remove the camper. Witnesses said it had been parked on Hawthorne near Toole Avenue for at least six months.

This story will be updated.

