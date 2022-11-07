Update: Road condition warning lifted in Missoula

Officials lifted a road warning asking Missoulians to travel only for emergencies due to icy, slick roads after conditions improved around 4 p.m.

The Missoula Police Department issued the warning just after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said several intersections around Missoula were briefly blocked due to accidents.

Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and leave plenty of room between cars.

A snow squall alert was issued Monday afternoon for travelers in the Missoula area, especially the Interstate 90 corridor and Lolo vicinity. On Monday evening, an arctic cold front is expected to send thermometers plunging in windy conditions.

"With much colder air temperatures and continued breezy conditions, wind chills as low as 30 below zero are expected in the Glacier Park region and as low as 25 below zero are expected in the Flathead Valley, along US-2 towards Happy's Inn and also across southwest Montana through Tuesday morning," a National Weather Service forecast bulletin said on Monday. "As such, we have issued wind chill advisories in these areas."