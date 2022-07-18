Update: Rural Missoula fire crews quash grass fire, danger moves to high

Missoula firefighters responded to the first significant grass fire this season in the Grant Creek area on Sunday evening. Teams were able to control the blaze in an hour.

Missoula County 911 started getting calls about the fire around 10:32 p.m. At first, the exact location of the ignition couldn't be determined, but a caller who lives at the 4000 block of Gleneagle Way told dispatch the flames were on their property, according to a press release from Missoula Rural Fire.

The caller said it was rapidly spreading south toward the Gleneagle subdivision.

Initial attack crews found an area of 3-foot-tall grass burning that was estimated to be about two to four acres and spreading southwest. Flames were as long as 6 to 8 feet in some places.

Teams attacked the blaze working downhill along its east and west flanks. Crews that arrived later positioned themselves on Gentry Way, below the fire. It burned just over four acres and was contained in under an hour.

No structures were damaged, and there were no firefighter or civilian injuries, according to the press release.

The Missoula Fire Department and Montana Department Of Natural Resources and Conservation responded too.

Missoula Rural Fire had three engines, three water tenders and a command unit at the scene. Missoula Fire Department was on-scene with two engines and a command unit, and DNRC brought one engine. Twenty firefighters were involved.

Several Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were also on-scene.

Investigations haven't concluded the cause of the fire yet, but the press release states fireworks were reported in the area shortly before the flames started.

Crews will remain on scene throughout Monday.

Jared Stabnau owns the parcel of land where the blaze broke out. He recalled sitting on his property and seeing fireworks pop off around 10 p.m. One of the projectiles seemed faulty, and Stabnau watched it fall to the ground and blow up in the grass.

“It was 100% the fireworks that caused it,” Stabnau said.

The wind was carrying the blazes, but it tapered off when fire crews arrived which made it easier for them to knock it down, he said.

“The fire department did a great job,” he added.

Missoula County moved its fire danger level to high on Monday, cautioning the public about the risks of rising temperatures and drying vegetation.

“When fire danger is high, dry grasses and needles ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control,” a press release from the Missoula County Fire Protection Association said.

This means campfires easily escape control and high-intensity burning can occur on slopes and grassy areas.

“Spring and early summer rains have provided us with plenty of grasses and ‘flashy’ fuels that are now starting to dry and cure, increasing the likelihood of a fire start growing quickly and becoming a much more complex, larger wildfire,” Colt Mortenson, Lolo National Forest fire staff officer, said.

On average, three out of every four fires in Missoula County are human caused, the MCFPA release stated.

Equipment and vehicle sparks were the main cause of wildfires in 2021. Officials ask people to exercise caution when they’re mowing, haying or dragging a trailer.

Outdoor burning is also closed, and emergency officials ask citizens to refrain from burning outdoor debris piles. Burn permits are now invalid.

Visit www.MCFPA.org for more information.